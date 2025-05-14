Charley Hull reacts to possibility of 2030 Solheim cup in England

Charley Hull is a longtime European Solheim Cup standout. She's been on a few infamous teams and has performed generally well at the team-based international competition. In 2030, she could get to do so in front of her home fans.

England has been pitched as a possible landing spot for the 2030 event, though it's important to note that no host city has been chosen yet. Still, the idea has Hull very intrigued.

Charley Hull would love to see the Solheim Cup land in England for a turn (Instagram/charley.hull)

She shared the possibility on her Instagram story and added:

"This would be amazing to have the Solheim Cup in England."

The tournament has not been held in England in its entire history, so this would be a first. Hull doesn't get many opportunities to perform in front of local fans as it is, but to do so as a member of the European team would be something special.

It is important to note that Hull would be 34 by that time. She's a virtual lock for the Solheim Cups on the immediate horizon, but that's well into the future. The Englishwoman would potentially be out of her prime.

Chair of UK Sport, Dame Katherine Grainger, would also like to see the Cup in England. She said via BBC:

"We don't want fallow years. After 2028, we don't really have anything named. That is quite a big gap. There are plenty of events that still are there for the taking. It's quite obvious why these mega-events are so important to the country, and yet maybe we haven't made the case clear."

The UK can't host the Ryder Cup for 10 more years, so the ladies' event might be their target in the interim.

Solheim Cup vice captain wants to keep contributing

Mel Reid, one of the vice captains of the European team and another Englishwoman, like Charley Hull, wants to continue helping her team out in any way she can. If there's a tournament, Reid wants to be involved.

Mel Reid wants to participate (Image via Imagn)

She said via BBC:

"If the Cup is happening, I want to be there for Europe in whatever way I can contribute. Some of my fondest core memories have been during a Solheim Cup week and in that European team room. I am honoured that Anna asked me to be one of her vice-captains."

Anna Nordqvist will captain Hull and the rest of the team in 2025, and Reid said Nordqvist will be an "amazing captain."

