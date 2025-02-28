Charley Hull recaps her HSBC Women's World Championship opener with 4-word caption

Charley Hull has shared her excitement about playing in the weekend round of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. She is competing in her second LPGA Tour event of the season this week in Singapore.

Following the second round, Hull shared a post on Instagram about her opening two rounds' performance. She posted five pictures of her outing with the caption:

"Onto them weekend vibes."

The English golfer wore an elegant white skirt and a blue polo T-shirt with a cap. She also shared a picture with her caddie while examining her shot.

Hull started her season at the Founders Cup. She had a decent outing with rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to settle T19.

Charley Hull on her HSBC Women's World Championship performance

Charley Hull opened up about her performance at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship in the post-round press conference on February 28. She played the second round of 70 to settle with a total of 5-under, just two strokes behind the tournament leader A Lim Kim.

During the press conference, Hull reflected on her performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I had a good shot on the first. Missed the putt. Then got on to a good start from there. Played decent. Missed a couple short putts, but bounced back on the back nine. Look forward to tomorrow."

Hull made a birdie and a bogey on the front nine on Friday, carding two birdies on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70. She played a bogey-free opening round with three birdies on the third, 10th, and 14th holes, for a score of 3-under 69.

Meanwhile, Kim is leading the tournament at 7-under, followed by Lydia Ko securing second place at 6-under. Hull settled in third in a tie with Hyo Joo Kim, while Pajaree Anannarukarn settled for fifth place with Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Ayaka Furue, and Ruoning Yin.

The LPGA Tour event is a four-day tournament, which will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, March 2. Players will tee off for the third round on Saturday, March 1, with play starting at 7:30 a.m. local time. Hull will tee off for the third round at 9:18 a.m. local time on the first tee hole in a group with Anannarukarn and Schmelzel.

