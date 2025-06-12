Charley Hull "recharges the batteries" with a "mini break" as she prepares for a busy summer

Charley Hull is not playing the ongoing LPGA Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club. She's taking some well-earned time off after a busy first half of the year. The golfer has rarely missed tournaments, though she remains without a win this season.

The golf schedule doesn't slow down in the summer, so Hull is taking a bit of time off to recoup before she gets back into the swing of things.

Hull posted a small photo dump to Instagram and said:

"Mini-break to recharge the batteries before a busy summer."

In the photos, Hull appears to be at a hotel of some sort, and all three pictures were taken in a white tank top and with light blue jeans. She was also wearing white shoes to cap the outfit.

On the professional front, the golfer has just one top-10 finish in eight starts, and she's missed the cut one time as well this year. This time a break could serve as a way for Hull to reset and refocus for the busiest time of year, potentially allowing her to land her third career win on the LPGA Tour.

Her best outing thus far has been a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished six strokes behind a dominant Lydia Ko. She also shot 17-under but finished T11 at the Ford Championship in March.

Charley Hull has an incredible goal

Charley Hull's Instagram story constantly sees workout updates. Her followers have a solid idea of what she's doing in the gym every day, and more often than not, it's running.

Charley Hull wants to run a record 5K (Image via Imagn)

The Englishwoman routinely does 5Ks and 10Ks on the treadmill, and her results are usually noteworthy. She wants them to be more challenging, pushing herself to complete a 5K in under 20 minutes.

She said via Newsweek:

"My nephew can do it in like 17 minutes. And like years ago, when we were like 17, 18, we all used to go out drinking together. And he was a little chubster and so was I. And I thought, if you can now do it in 17 minutes, I should easily be able to do it in under 20 minutes. So that's where my motivation has come from."

Her current record is 23 minutes and 30 seconds, so she'd have to shave off at least three and a half minutes to get under that timeframe. A 20-minute 5K would also translate to a 6.3-minute mile, which is quite fast.

Charley Hull does cardio to stay in good shape for the golf course, which requires her to walk 18 holes four days in a row (not including practice rounds) usually in the bright sun and on hot days.

