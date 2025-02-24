Charley Hull reiterates big statement against 'scammers' using the LPGA icon's name

Charley Hull once again shared a message asking fans tobeware of the scammers who are using her name to fool people. In the last few months, several golfers such as Nelly Korda and Hull shared posts on their social media accounts, asking fans not to fall prey to scammers.

On December 4, 2024, Charley Hull shared a post on her Instagram account about the increased number of fake accounts. In her post, she mentioned her official account on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The 28-year-old further mentioned that she does not use TikTok, and in the caption of the post, she revealed that she does not use Telegram either.

On February 23, Charley Hull reshared the post in her Instagram story, restating her message against scammers.

"This is my only Instagram account. I don't have FB or Telegram! Please don't be fooled by scammers!" Hull wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

Charley Hull is known for her active presence on social media, particularly on Instagram. She has around 719K followers on her Instagram account (@charley.hull). However, even though she is not very active on X, she has an account with 93K followers. She has also mentioned her official social media handle links in the bio of her Instagram account.

Earlier this month also, Hull shared a story on her Instagram account about the fake accounts.

"I DON'T HAVE TELEGRAM, or any other Instagram page, Facebook page, or any private chats! So if you think you are talking to me, you are NOT! There are so many fake accounts and scammers around. Please do not be fooled," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

She has pinned the story in her Instagram highlights under the title "INSTAGRAM" to raise awareness.

Will Charley Hull tee off this week?

Hull is slated to play this week at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, her second LPGA Tour outing of the season. She has only played in one tournament in the 2025 LPGA Tour season so far.

The English golfer kick-started the season on the LPGA Tour at the Founder Cup, where she played four rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to settle in a tie for 19th place. She then missed the next few tournaments on the LPGA but played at the LET's PIF Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh and tied for 8th place.

Now, finally, this week, Hull will make a return to the LPGA Tour. She will tee off at the HSBC Women's World Championship, starting February 27. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, March 2. The field also features Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, and Danielle Kang, among others.

