Charley Hull reiterates her dislike for links courses after big AIG Women’s Open finish

Charley Hull had an amazing outing at the recently concluded AIG Women's Open Championship. The English golfer settled in a tie for second place after the four rounds.

In the post-round press conference, she opened up about playing in the links courses. Hull has stated that she didn't like to play on the links courses a few times in her previous interviews, and on Sunday, when she was asked about the same, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't. It doesn't suit me. I generally find it so hard to visualize shots. So for me to actually be, like swung it as an ease as I did today, I was actually really proud of myself."

In 2020, when the Women's Open was held at the Royal Troon, Hull talked about playing on the links. She said (via The Guardian):

"I’m not the biggest fan of links golf. I like playing with my friends and stuff as a bit of fun but I find it hard to score around sometimes. I like parkland golf courses and American-style.”

Moreover, ahead of the start of the 2025 AIG Women's Open, she opened up about the links courses. She said (via Today's Golf):

"Not in competitions. I like playing them with friends when you can laugh at everyone hitting bad shots, because I’m usually the one hitting the bad shots. But in a tournament, I like more of a parkland golf course. But I’ve just got to see it as a challenge."

At the 2025 AIG Women's Open, Charley Hull was in contention to win her maiden Major but finished two strokes behind the winner Miyu Yamashita. The Japanese golfer was phenomenal this week. She started the campaign with an opening round of 68 and then played the next round of 65. She added the next two rounds of 74 and 70 to settle with a total of 11-under.

A look into Charley Hull's performance at the 2025 AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull had a tough start to her campaign at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. She played the opening round of 1-over 73 with a double bogey, five bogeys, and six birdies.

In the second round, Hull started the game with a bogey on the third hole and then added a birdie on the fourth. She made two more birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and then a bogey and two birdies on the back nine for a round of 71.

However, after struggling in the first two rounds, Charley Hull bounced back on Saturday and played a round of 6-under 66. She made seven birdies and a bogey, and then in the finale, she made five birdies and two bogeys for a round of 69.

