Charley Hull reiterates a strong warning against scammers

Being famous like Charley Hull has its drawbacks. One such downside is that people will often try to scam fans of hers into giving them money or information. By pretending to be Hull online, some people have been able to scam innocent fans.

Ad

That's something Hull has spoken up about in the past, making sure everyone knows what handles and accounts actually belong to her. On many social media platforms, verification helps, but on X, people can buy a verification check.

Ad

Trending

She shared yet another warning for her followers, saying:

"I mentioned this a few weeks ago but after an incident at a tournament recently, I feel the need to speak out again. I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet & greets or fan club membership. These clubs are fake and run by scammers. My team and I only use my official social media accounts, @charley.hull on Instagram, @hullcharley on X at ALL times, there are no exceptions."

Ad

She continued, noting that she's not on TikTok, so any account there is a farce. The English golfer said:

"There are SO many fake accounts out there claiming to be me, if you are contacted by them, please please report. Let's all stick together so we can beat the scammers."

Hull said the links in her Instagram bio will lead followers to her official outlets, but everything else is fake and probably a scam.

Ad

Charley Hull wants to play golf forever

Part of why fans love Charley Hull so much is how devoted she is to the sport. She's been a pro since she was a teenager, and she doesn't anticipate bringing her iconic and fan-favorite career to an end any time soon.

Charley Hull isn't retiring any time soon (Image via Imagn)

After being asked about a report that she was mulling retirement earlier this year, the 28-year-old said via Golf.com:

Ad

“I don’t think that’s about me, surely. Lexi is retiring but not me. Definitely not me. I’ll play golf until I’m on my deathbed.”

Lexi Thompson stepped down from full-time golf after last season, but the English golfer has no plans to follow suit any time soon. Lydia Ko, who is almost Charley Hull's age, had a very different answer. She noted:

Ad

“I think that’s a very down-the-road question, but 30 is a long way. It definitely doesn’t get any easier... I think when I was younger, I said I wanted to retire when I’m 30, and now that I’m inching closer to 30, I’m like, four years is still a long time from now. I’m honestly taking it by the day and taking it by the week."

Neither one of them is ready to walk away, but it seems like Hull has plans to play until she physically can't.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More