Charley Hull relaxes in a bathrobe as she shares her "Masters evening" plans

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull posted on her Instagram story on Saturday a video of her relaxing evening while enjoying the third round of the The Masters. In the video, Hull showed herself relaxing in her bathrobe before panning the camera over towards the television, which had on The Masters.

The English golf star is enjoying the evening the way many golf fans around the world are, taking in the men's circuit's first major of the year. The final round on Sunday will determine who heads home with a coveted green jacket.

Charley Hull shared the video with her more than 740,000 Instagram followers.

The English golf star is watching fellow native of England, Justin Rose, compete for what would be his first ever Masters and his second major championship.

Charley Hull aims to capture first LPGA Tour win of season as her hot start to 2025 continues

Charley Hull at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull is off to a strong start in 2025 as she aims to capture her first LPGA Tour win since the Volunteers of America Classic in October of 2022. The 29-year-old has played in four LPGA Tour events this year, with her most recent start coming last week at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas. She was eliminated in the round robin stage of the tournament.

The week prior, Hull entered the final round of the Ford Championship with a chance to win. The English golf star was two shots back of leader Lilia Vu heading into the final round at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Hull is currently ninth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Prior to the Ford Championship, the last LPGA Tour event she had played in was the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

She also entered the final round with a chance to win, but struggled, shooting a two-over-par 74. She ultimately finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

At her first LPGA Tour event of the year in February, Hull played well. At the Founders Cup at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida, Hull finished the tournament at eight-under par and in a tie for 19th place.

Charley Hull is still in search of her first major championship victory. She's finished either in second place or tied for second in three of the five women's major championships, with two of her runner-up finishes coming in 2023.

At the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Hull finished three shots behind winner Allisen Corpuz.

Hull then finished runner-up at the Women's British Open in her home country of England a little over a month later. She finished in solo second place, six shots behind winner Lilia Vu. She will aim to add her first major hardware to her resume in 2025.

