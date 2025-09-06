Charley Hull shared about her happy place as she returned to play in a professional event. The English golfer enjoyed her downtime away from the greens after her last outing at the AIG Women’s Open, which wrapped up with its final on July 31.However, this week, Hull is back to play at the Aramco Houston Championship and shared a candid snap from a restaurant on her Instagram story on Friday. She shared a picture of her food with a hilarious caption:&quot;My happy place = food,&quot; she wrote.Charley Hull reveals her ‘happy place’ after return to ‘competing’/@charley.hullCharley Hull wore a white Nike hoodie for the outing and shared a snap with a bright smile for the camera. Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Friday, she shared a video of herself from the Golfcrest Country Club, venue for the Aramco Houston Championship. She wrote:&quot;Feels good to be back competing 👊⛳️ #PIFGlobalSeries #AramcoHoustonChampionship&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor her golf outing, the LPGA Tour pro wore a white skirt and a blue polo t-shirt along with a white cap. In the first round of the tournament, she carded 3-under 69 to settle in a tie for sixth place.Charley Hull offers sneak peek into her practice ahead of the upcoming LET eventAlthough Charley Hull did not play in a professional event on the LPGA Tour after the AIG Women’s Open, she made sure to practice her game. On August 22, she shared a few videos and pictures of her playing golf at the Northamptonshire Country Club. She wrote:&quot;Out of the moon boot and back to the range 🏌️‍♀️💪 Feels good. Patience still required on full fitness&quot;This season on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull has been impressive with her game. However, she is still seeking to break her three-year winless streak on the circuit.Last year, she won the Aramco Team Series Riyadh on the Ladies European Tour; however, on the LPGA Tour, her last win came in 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic.This year, Hull started the campaign on the LPGA with a T19 finish at the Founders Cup, followed by a T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, and then a T11 at the Ford Championship. She was close to winning at the AIG Women’s Open but tied for second place.Hull started her outing at the Women’s Major with a round of 73 and then carded 71 in the second round. However, after the tough start, she bounced back in the final two rounds and carded 66 and 69 to settle in a tie for second place.Some of Charley Hull's other notable finishes are T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and T12 at the US Women’s Open. On the LET, she was settled in solo fourth at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and tied for eighth at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.