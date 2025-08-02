Charley Hull reveals her secret to staying dialed in after impressive Round 3 at the AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull recently finished her lowest round in a major after scoring a third-round 66 at the AIG Women's Open. Following her round, she revealed to the media what truly motivates her. LPGA shared an X post on August 2 featuring Hull's conversation with a reporter after her round.The reporter asked her:&quot;Reporter: In links golf, I feel like things can change so fast. Like you said, you kind of just move on to the next hole. How do you do that and stay doled in over every shot?&quot;To which Hull replied:&quot;You just got to have trust in your game, and then you just got to forget about the last hole if it was a bad hole. It’s a bit like that, really. You just got to carry on moving forward rather than looking back or dwelling on the past, as you’re not going to get no further in life if you carry on doing that.&quot;LPGA captioned their post as:&quot;It's a bit like life, really. You just to carry on moving forward rather than looking back and dwelling on the past.&quot; @HullCharley 👏👏👏&quot;Hull shot an impressive 6-under 66 in the third round. Her bogey-free front nine included five birdies. She added one bogey on the 14th hole of the back nine but made pars on the final four holes, finishing with a 35. With that, let's review Charley Hull's third round at the AIG Women's Open hole by hole.Charley Hull's third-round scorecard at the AIG Women's OpenCharley Hull is ready to start the final round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open after a solid third round. She is currently in 4th place going into the final round and has a slim chance to win. Here is her hole-by-hole scorecard from the third round:Front Nine:• Hole 1 (par 4): 4• Hole 2 (par 4): 3 (birdie)• Hole 3 (par 4): 4• Hole 4 (par 4): 4• Hole 5 (par 3): 2 (birdie)• Hole 6 (par 5): 4 (birdie)• Hole 7 (par 4): 3 (birdie)• Hole 8 (par 3): 3• Hole 9 (par 5): 4 (birdie)Total: 31 (–5)Back Nine:• Hole 10 (par 4): 4• Hole 11 (par 4): 4• Hole 12 (par 3): 2 (birdie)• Hole 13 (par 5): 4 (birdie)• Hole 14 (par 4): 5 (bogey)• Hole 15 (par 3): 3• Hole 16 (par 4): 4• Hole 17 (par 4): 4• Hole 18 (par 5): 5Total: 35 (–1)Overall Total: 66 (–6)As of writing this, Japanese professional golfer Miyu Yamashita is leading the third round. Kim A-lim is in second place, followed by Andrea Lee in third and Charley Hull in fourth.