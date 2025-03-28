Charley Hull reveals the tweaks behind her career-low round at the 2025 Ford Championship

Charley Hull has revealed the tweaks to her driver that resulted in her career-low round at the 2025 Ford Championship. The LPGA Tour tournament is held at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Thursday, March 27, in the first round of the Ford Championship, Hull teed up alongside Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin. She posted a bogey-free round of 9-under 63, her lowest career round on the LPGA Tour. She started with the back nine and scored four birdies on the 12th, 14th, 16th, and 17th holes. On the front nine, she notched five birdies on the first, second, third, fifth, and seventh holes.

In the post-round press conference, she was asked what stood out in her game in the first round. Charley Hull credited her strong performance to equipment changes and said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, I kind of tweaked my driver at the beginning of the week. I had Adrian from TaylorMade here and we was working on that, the new driver, and I really, really, really hit it well today. I felt like that put me in a lot of good positions.I putted pretty well. I chipped pretty well."

"I hit it pretty well with my iron shots. I don't think I missed a green and didn't really miss any fairways. I was hitting it good and just felt confident. Yeah, just felt good out there," she added.

Charley Hull further shared that she woke up at 2:30 am to speak with her family back home in England. She followed it with a seven-kilometre run, rowing threshold exercises, and lower body strength training. Hull added she spent two hours in the gym from 4:00 to 6:00 a.m. before her round.

On the leaderboard, she's followed by Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who scored 8-under with nine birdies against a bogey. Nelly Korda scored 5-under while Lexi Thompson had an underwhelming round of 2-over.

When did Charley Hull last win on the LPGA Tour?

Charley Hull's last win on the LPGA Tour came at the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. She won the tournament by one stroke over Lin Xiyu. This was her second win on the LPGA Tour.

Hull's first win came at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. She won by two strokes over Ryu So-yeon. In 2024, she had five top-10 finishes but failed to convert her competitive positions into wins. She'd look to end her drought this week at Whirlwind Golf Club.

Hull scored nine birdies in the first round of the Ford Championship. In the press conference, Hull was asked if she liked it when it's a birdie fest. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"No, I don't, no. I like the majors when they're long, hard, and tight. That's usually my favorite kind of golf. I wish we played more -- I wish they made it more like that on the LPGA. That's why I always like the harder golf courses, which are usually the majors anyway."

Charley Hull will tee off at 12:39 PM ET from the front nine in the second round of the 2025 Ford Championship.

