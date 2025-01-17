Charley Hull rewards herself with tea after an early Friday morning workout

Charley Hull rewarded herself with tea after an early morning workout on Friday, January 17. The LPGA Tour player is enjoying her off-season as the 2025 season kicks off later this month.

In a recent Instagram Story, Hull, dressed in a black long-sleeve athletic top with the text "ISPS Handa" and a beige knit headband, could be seen enjoying her morning tea. She captioned the Story:

"Tea time after an early gym session."

In another clip, she could be seen practising her swing in light-coloured golf pants, a black top, and a blue-and-white knit beanie on a golf course. Here are the screenshots of Hull's posts:

Screenshots of Charley Hull's Instagram Story (Images via @charley.hull/Instagram)

The World No. 10, Charley Hull finished 31st in the Race to CME Globe standings in the 2024 season.

Golf analyst Sophie Walker has predicted that if Hull starts winning more on Tour, she can win Majors too. Walker believes the English golfer's title win at the 2024 Aramco Team Series in Riyadh was significant. She said (via Golf Monthly):

"I think it was important that she won on the LET towards the end of 2024 in the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh. I was out walking with her and she really stamped her authority on that tournament. She won by three strokes but it should have been more, on the closing holes you could see that it had been a while – her previous win had come two years before on the LPGA Tour – I don't think it was nerves, more the excitement of finally getting over the line."

Hull has two wins on the LPGA Tour and 38 top-10 finishes after turning professional in 2013.

How much did Charley Hull earn in the 2024 season on the LPGA Tour?

Charley Hull had official earnings of $1.1 million in the 2024 season on the LPGA Tour. Hull competed in 17 tournaments and made the cut in 15 of them. She registered five top-10 finishes.

Hull's major chunk of earnings came from The ANNIKA where she finished as a runner-up and took home $229,909. Her other notable finishes include a T5 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's earnings in the 2024 season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T7 ($48,070)

T7 ($48,070) Honda LPGA Thailand: T54 ($5,456)

T54 ($5,456) FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: T10 ($38,476)

T10 ($38,476) Ford Championship pres. by KCC: Withdrawn (-- )

Withdrawn (-- ) The Chevron Championship: T23 ($71,192)

T23 ($71,192) JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T13 ($46,990)

T13 ($46,990) Mizuho Americas Open: T34 ($18,703)

T34 ($18,703) U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: T19 (-- )

T19 (-- ) KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T16 ($131,531)

T16 ($131,531) The Amundi Evian Championship: Missed Cut (-- )

Missed Cut (-- ) ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open: 5 ($66,918)

5 ($66,918) AIG Women's Open: T20 ($108,235)

T20 ($108,235) Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19 ($21,122)

T19 ($21,122) Maybank Championship: T12 ($46,577)

T12 ($46,577) The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T2 ($229,909)

T2 ($229,909) CME Group Tour Championship: T16 ($84,500)

