Charley Hull rocks $178 teal tee at Aramco Houston Championship

Charley Hull is starring in this week's Ladies European Tour (LET) event in Texas. During the second round of the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship, the golfer's bold outfit caught the eyes of fans and spectators alike.

The Englishwoman wore a teal colored polo at the Golfcrest Country Club on Saturday. The golf polo has a classic print all over the garment with a ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband, along with a metal zipper.

She stunned in Malbon Golf's Lucia Quarter Zip Polo that retails for a whopping $178 on the brand's official website. The LET star posted an image of herself flushing a shot off the tee box to her Instagram platform.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's stunning outfit from the second round of the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship (via Instagram @charley.hull):

Charley Hull rocks Malbon Golf outfit at 2025 Aramco Houston Championship (Image via Instagram)

Charley Hull paired the bold tee with the Rubi Skirt from the same brand. The white colored A-line skirt features traditional pleats all around. Made with built-in shorts and a pocket, the branding is placed on the waistband with a classic font. As a new arrival, the garment retails for an astounding $208 on Malbon Golf's official website.

Sticking with the brand, the LPGA Tour sensation also wore a pair of Malbon Golf's Bon Script Socks. The classic pair of mid-calf-length white socks has the golf clothing giant's logo in script across the top. A pair of these socks can be purchased on Malbon Golf's website for $28.

Charley Hull also wore Adidas golf shoes along with a hat from TaylorMade.

How much does Charley Hull stand to earn this week?

Charley Hull opened up the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship with a 3 under par 69 score. She went on to card in the same score on Saturday.

With the final round being played on Sunday, September 7, she sits tied for 6th place at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship with five other golfers including Polly Mack, Luna Sobron Galmes, and Celine Boutier.

This week's LET tournament features a massive $2 million purse prize. With $500,000 of the prize fund going towards the team format of the event, the remaining $1.5 million will be allotted to the top 60 golfers and ties that make it through to the individual stroke play event.

If Charley Hull wins the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship on Sunday, she stands to earn a paycheck worth $225,000. So far into the 2025 LPGA Tour season, she has earned $1.4 million in official earnings.

The World No. 10 golfer is four strokes behind the leader of the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship Carlota Ciganda. The Spaniard leads with a 36-hole score of 10 under par.

