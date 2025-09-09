Charley Hull rocks all-black outfit in BTS from her latest promotional shoot

Charley Hull was seen in an all-black outfit in BTS from her new promotional shoot. She played at the Aramco Houston Championship last Sunday.

In her leisure time, Hull was at BraeBurn Country Club for a promotional video in black attire, a top paired with a black skirt. The promotional video was for Malbon Golf, and a clip of the shooting was uploaded by Hull on her Instagram story.

Charley Hull ( via Charley Hull's Instagram story)

Hull's last outing was at the Aramco Houston Championship, where she finished in T2 with 11-under. She fired 69 in the first round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. She shot 69 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third round saw 67 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

What did Charley Hull say after the completion of the Aramco Houston Championship?

Charley Hull is the World No. 10 golfer who had her second runner-up finish of the season at the Aramco Houston Championship. Before this tournament, her second-place finish came at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Previously, Hull won two times in her career in Houston, and this time, after a second-place finish. She said, via Sky Sports:

“I played A1 golf all day…I played really well, and I hit some nice shots coming in. I made a good par on the last, I was trying to go for the putt, but it didn't break…Especially with my injury and coming back, I didn't think I'd play well this week, so I'm happy with my result. It's not enough today, but I'm looking forward to Cincinnati next week.”

The winner of the tournament, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, said:

“I'm really happy! I'm really glad I have this trophy. Thank you very much for everything…With my caddie, we have been working a lot throughout the year, and we have been up there a couple of times, but this win is for him also…I was really looking forward to winning one of these PIF Global Series events. I have won as part of the Team before. It's really special to do it here in the U.S. knowing I have been trying to get to the LPGA.”

Iturrioz was in a win drought since 2023, and with this win over Charley Hull, the Aramco Houston Championship winner put an end to the drought. She scored 13-under in total after scoring 68 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. She shot 67 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. She fired 68 in the third round with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.

