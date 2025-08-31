Charley Hull rocks black tank top and blue denim in latest Instagram story

LPGA star Charley Hull was recently seen rocking in a black tank top and blue denim in her latest Instagram story. Hull isn't playing at any tournament this week, and the golfer took some time out to share her daily-life updates on social media.

Ad

In Hull’s Instagram story, she uploaded a video of herself in a black top with wide-legged denim pants. In the same post, she tagged Passes.com, a platform that allows individuals to monetize their content and grow their fan base. It was also endorsed by Paige Spiranac in the past, after she quit OnlyPaige. Hull wrote a caption that read:

“Come check this”

Charley Hull ( via Charley Hull's Instagram story)

Hull had two top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, including a T2 at the AIG Women's Open and a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, after scoring 9 under and 7 under, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Her other notable performances were a T12 at the U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally, a T12 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a T19 at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands, and a T11 at the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass.

Charley Hull shared a post after finishing at the runner-up place at the AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull took to her Instagram account to share about her Sunday experience at the AIG Women's Open after finishing at T2. The post also acknowledged the Women's Open team and was shared on her social media on August 4. With the post, she wrote a caption that read:

Ad

“There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game. Felt so in control out there. Hit it pure and gave it everything. It stings to come up short, but after day one I’m proud of myself for climbing the leaderboard like I did and being the bridesmaid again 🤣 @aigwomensopen and @therandagolf, you continue to deliver this world class event and elevate our game. We wouldn’t be doing what we do without your vision.”

Ad

Hull continued about her final round performance at the last major of the LPGA Tour, and her words were (via ASAP Sports):

“Towards the end I didn't even hit a bad shot on 16. I hit a perfect tee shot, and just the wind didn't even move it like an inch, like I hit it so pure. It was a bit unfortunate on then 17 missing that putt. I hit a good putt round the line. And then shame about 18 because I had a pretty high chip over the bunker, and I'd done pretty well just to get it there…I felt like I was very much in control of my game today. I don't feel like I mis-hit any shots out there. I hit it pretty pure today.”

Charley Hull fired 9 under in total after shooting 73 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Followed by 71 in the second round with four birdies and 66 in the third round with seven birdies. The last round saw 69 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More