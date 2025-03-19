Charley Hull rocks white and blue outfit during UK golf holiday giant’s latest commercial shoot

  • home icon
By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Mar 19, 2025 11:54 GMT
Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn
Charley Hull turned up in a white and blue outfit in the UK golf holiday giant, Golf Holidays Direct’s latest commercial shoot. Hull often posts about her tournament ventures and other life-related updates on her social media handles. Recently, she shared that she was shooting with a holiday company.

Hull put up Instagram stories regarding the same. She posted two pictures from the shooting, where the golfer was seen clad in a full-sleeved white pullover paired with blue leggings and white shoes. The photo also included Nick Dougherty, who is a former English golfer.

Charley Hull and Nick Dougherty (via Charley Hull&#039;s Instagram story)
Charley Hull shared another story, where she thanked the team for the shoot, writing:

"Thanks to the team @golfholidaysdirect"
Currently, Hull isn't playing in any tournament. Her last appearance was at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished at T4 after scoring 7 under 281 in total. She even made an Instagram post after the tournament where she uploaded four pictures from the event venue and wrote a caption:

“Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf. Thanks for all the great local support♥️Always a please to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win.”
Before this event, Hull also played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she finished at T19 with a score of 8 under 276. Hull played a full LPGA season in 2024.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2024 LPGA tournaments?

Charley Hull had four top-10 finishes in 2024 including a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a T10 at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, and a T2 at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

Here's the full list of Hull's 2024 performances:

2024 LPGA Tournaments

  • Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T7
  • Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course): T54
  • FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: T10
  • Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Withdrawn
  • The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: T23
  • JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the Wilshire Country Club: T13
  • Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T34
  • U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: T19
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T16
  • The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed Cut
  • ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links: T5
  • AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T20
  • Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T19
  • Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (West Course): T12
  • The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at the Pelican Golf Club: T2
  • CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T16

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
