Charley Hull rocks white and blue outfit during UK golf holiday giant’s latest commercial shoot

Charley Hull turned up in a white and blue outfit in the UK golf holiday giant, Golf Holidays Direct’s latest commercial shoot. Hull often posts about her tournament ventures and other life-related updates on her social media handles. Recently, she shared that she was shooting with a holiday company.

Hull put up Instagram stories regarding the same. She posted two pictures from the shooting, where the golfer was seen clad in a full-sleeved white pullover paired with blue leggings and white shoes. The photo also included Nick Dougherty, who is a former English golfer.

Charley Hull and Nick Dougherty (via Charley Hull's Instagram story)

Charley Hull shared another story, where she thanked the team for the shoot, writing:

"Thanks to the team @golfholidaysdirect"

Golf Holidays Direct's team along with Charley Hull (via Charley Hull's Instagram story)

Currently, Hull isn't playing in any tournament. Her last appearance was at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished at T4 after scoring 7 under 281 in total. She even made an Instagram post after the tournament where she uploaded four pictures from the event venue and wrote a caption:

“Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf. Thanks for all the great local support♥️Always a please to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win.”

Before this event, Hull also played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she finished at T19 with a score of 8 under 276. Hull played a full LPGA season in 2024.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2024 LPGA tournaments?

Charley Hull had four top-10 finishes in 2024 including a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a T10 at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, and a T2 at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

Here's the full list of Hull's 2024 performances:

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T7

Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course): T54

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: T10

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Withdrawn

The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: T23

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the Wilshire Country Club: T13

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T34

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: T19

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T16

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed Cut

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links: T5

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T20

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T19

Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (West Course): T12

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at the Pelican Golf Club: T2

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T16

