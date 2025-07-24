Charley Hull’s best friend Georgia Hall drops a 4-word reaction showing excitement for ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open will be played from July 24 to 27. One of golf's most iconic friendship duos—Charley Hull and Georgia Hall—will be teeing it up at the event together.

Georgia Hall recently expressed her excitement for playing the event on her Instagram profile. She posted an image of herself at the iconic Dundonald Links along with the caption (via Instagram @georgiahall23):

"Excited to get going @womens_scottish."

Here's a look at the professional golfer's Instagram post ahead of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open (via Instagram @georgiahall23):

Georgia Hall expresses excitement for this week's tournament (Image via Instagram @georgiahall23)

Georgia Hall is playing the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open as a Ladies European Tour (LET) player. She is one of the 61 players from the LET circuit.

Her fellow Englishwoman and close friend Charley Hull earned entry into the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open event due to her Race to CME Globe ranking of 45th on the LPGA Tour.

As the top 25 players in the Rolex Women's World Rankings earn exemptions into the tournament, Charley Hull is playing the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open as a World No. 19 golfer.

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull's 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Round 1 Tee Times

The first round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open will be played on Thursday, July 24. Players will take on Ayrshire's Dundonald Links from the first and tenth holes from 7:30 AM local time onwards.

Charley Hull will tee off the tournament at 8:36 AM local time from the first hole. She will compete alongside fellow ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open group members Lottie Woad and World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Georgia Hall will take on the Dundonald Links from the back nine at a later time. Teeing it up with Grace Kim and Cassandra Alexander, they will tee off at 1:26 PM local time.

Here's a complete look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:30 AM: Kirsten Rudgeley, Lauren Walsh, Cassie Porter

7:41 AM: Bronte Law, Emma Spitz, Agathe Sauzon

7:52 AM: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn

8:03 AM: Sara Kouskova, Cara Gainer, Hye-Jin Choi

8:14 AM: Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Megan Khang

8:25 AM: Maja Stark, Hannah Darling, Gemma Dryburgh

8:36 AM: Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad, Charley Hull

8:47 AM: Jin Hee Im, Yealimi Noh, Pajaree Anannarukarn

8:58 AM: Ilhee Lee, Trichat Cheenglab, Alice Hewson

9:09 AM: Andrea Lee, Chanoknan Angurasaranee, Nataliya Guseva

9:20 AM: Narin An, Azahara Munoz, Patricia Isabel Schmidt

9:31 AM: Kim Metraux, Pranavi Urs, Fatima Fernandez Cano

12:31 PM: Allisen Corpuz, Alessandra Fanali, Ursula Wikstrom

12:42 PM: Amy Taylor, Johanna Wrigley, Lucy Li

12:53 PM: Charlotte Laffar, Moa Folke, Robyn Choi

1:04 PM: Manon De Roey, Rosie Davies, Yuri Yoshida

1:15 PM: Arpichaya Yubol, Maria Hernandez, Kelsey Bennett

1:26 PM: Chiara Noja, Luna Sobron Galmes, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

1:37 PM: Miranda Wang, Sei Young Kim, Diksha Dagar

1:48 PM: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maha Haddioui

1:59 PM: Hyo Joo Kim, Perrine Delacour, Darcey Harry

2:10 PM: Miyu Yamashita, Auston Kim, Lorna McClymont

2:21 PM: Alexandra Forsterling, Albane Valenzuela, Hannah Screen

2:32 PM: Ingrid Lindblad, Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud

Hole 10

7:30 AM: Brianna Navarrosa, Aline Krauter, Marta Martin

7:41 AM: Leona Maguire, Anne van Dam, Akie Iwai

7:52 AM: Brooke Matthews, Liz Young, Kajsa Arewfjall

8:03 AM: Wei-Ling Hsu, Annabell Fuller, Pia Babnik

8:14 AM: Eleanor Givens, Nuria Iturrioz, Soo Bin Joo

8:25 AM: Hira Naveed, Morgane Metraux, Ginnie Ding

8:36 AM: Minami Katsu, Jenny Shin, Moriya Jutanugarn

8:47 AM: Saki Baba, In Gee Chun, Kristyna Napoleaova

8:58 AM: Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Aunchisa Utama, Julia Lopez Ramirez

9:09 AM: Paula Reto, Gabriela Ruffels, Smilla Soenderby

9:20 AM: Lisa Pettersson, Noora Komulainen, Mary Liu

9:31 AM: Benedetta Moresco, Jing Yan, Celine Herbin

12:31 PM: Laura Fuenfstueck, Momoka Kobori, Karis Davidson

12:42 PM: Kylie Henry, Lee-Anne Pace, Kristen Gillman

12:53 PM: Helen Briem, Amelia Garvey, Stephanie Kyriacou

1:04 PM: Shannon Tan, Chisato Iwai, Sarah Schmelzel

1:15 PM: Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit

1:26 PM: Grace Kim, Georgia Hall, Casandra Alexander

1:37 PM: Anna Nordqvist, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes

1:48 PM: Kelsey MacDonald, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Haeji Kang

1:59 PM: Weiwei Zhang, Tvesa Malik, Dorthea Forbrigd

2:10 PM: Ina Yoon, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sofie Bringner

2:21 PM: Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno, Dewi Weber

2:32 PM: Chloe Williams, Jiwon Jeon, Alexa Pano

