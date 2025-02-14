Charley Hull’s caddie crowns her a ‘rockstar’ in latest post

Charley Hull's caddie Adam Woodward called the English golfer a rockstar in his recent social media post. Hull has teed it up at this week's Ladies European Tour event in Riyadh for the PIF Saudi Ladies International. The tournament kicked off on Thursday, February 13, with its first round.

Hull's caddie had recently shared a picture with the English golfer while heading to play in the tournament in the golf cart. He posted a selfie on his Instagram account. Along with the picture, Woodward wrote:

"Heading to work with this rockstar @charleyhull."

Hull posed for the picture laughing, sitting behind in the golf cart. She donned a white t-shirt with a blue cap, while Adam Woodward was wearing a cap saying:

"Rockstar Energy Drink."

Charley Hull reshared the story of Adam Woodward on her Instagram account without any caption.

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

Notably, last month Charley Hull signed a deal with Rockstar Energy Drink. On January 29, she posted two pictures in a joint post with Rockstar Energy on her Instagram account, promoting the brand.

In the caption of the post, Rockstar Energy shared their excitement to have Hull as their ambassador. They wrote:

"It’s official! Join us in welcoming golf star @charley.hull to our elite roster of Rockstar Energy athletes! 💥⛳ Charley embodies the Rockstar Energy spirit – pushing boundaries, breaking norms and inspiring others to do the same. We’re thrilled to partner to keep the focus sharp and the energy on point, on and off the course. Stay tuned for what we have coming!"

Meanwhile, Charley Hull has started with her outing at the PIF Saudi Ladies International and has had a good start to the tournament.

A look at Charley Hull's performance at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International

Hull started her campaign at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International on Thursday. She had a solid start to the LET event. Hull teed it up in the first hole and made par on the first four holes before she made a birdie on the fifth and then added another birdie on the seventh.

Hull carded another birdie on the back nine for a round of 3-under 69. After a good start, she again had an amazing start to her game in the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 14. She made an eagle on the par-5 second hole in the second round. At the time of writing, Hull has played seven holes of the second round and is tied for 11th place.

Meanwhile, after the first round, Hull was tied for 20th place on the leaderboard, while Somi Lee took the lead in the game after the first round of the LET event.

