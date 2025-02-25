Charley Hull’s former Solheim Cup teammate takes over as Team Europe captain

Charley Hull's former Solheim Cup teammate has been announced as the Team Europe captain for the upcoming edition of the prestigious championship. Three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist will be leading the European Team at the Solheim Cup 2026. The team event will take place from September 7 to 13, 2026, at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Anna Nordqvist has a rich experience of playing in the tournament and will now be leading her team. She was the vice-captain in 2023 and 2024. Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas shared the excitement for Nordqvist joining as the captain of Team Europe at the Solheim Cup.

Armas praised the Swede while reflecting on her valuable contribution to helping the European team win their matches over the years. Speaking of Nordqvist, Armas said (via LPGA Tour):

“We are delighted to announce Anna as our Captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup. She has been such an important member of the European team over the years – both on and off the course - and she was excellent in the role of playing vice-captain last year.

"She has been a wonderful ambassador for European golf throughout her career, both as an individual and as part of the team, and I can tell you that the news of this appointment will no doubt be extremely popular amongst the players.”

Anna Nordqvist has played in the Solheim Cup nine times, winning five of them. She has an overall record of 17-15-3.

In the 2024 edition of the Solheim Cup, Charley Hull played for the European team alongside Nordqvist. The English golfer had auto-qualified for the prestigious championship, while Nordqvist became a captain’s pick. However, the European team lost the cup last year, but Hull was the top point scorer for the team.

Anna Nordqvist gets candid while talking about leading Team Europe at the Solheim Cup

Having made her debut at the Solheim Cup in 2009, Anna Nordqvist has been successful at the team event. Following the announcement of her leading the Europe team in 2026, the Swedish golfer shared her excitement for the new role and responsibilities.

She was elated to be leading the team in her "tenth" appearance at the championship. Speaking of being the captain of Team Europe at the Solheim Cup, Nordqvist said (via Reuters):

"Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago. The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I've played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European Captain at my tenth Solheim Cup!"

Notably, Anna Nordqvist became the second-youngest captain of the Europe team in the history of the Solheim Cup.

