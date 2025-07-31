Charley Hull's struggles continue as fellow countrywoman Lottie Woad also has a disappointing start to the AIG Women's Open

English golfer Charley Hull is participating in the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl. She made a few mistakes initially, resulting in a disappointing first round. Rising star Lottie Woad, who recently won the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, also suffered a somewhat similar fate and had a disappointing first round at the AIG Women's Open.

Ad

After a somewhat disappointing T21 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, Charley Hull finished with a score of 1-over 73 in the first round of the Women's Open. She started her round with a par on the first hole. Then things got tough. She made a double bogey on the second and a bogey on the third hole, moving to 3-over early in the round. She made a birdie on the sixth hole, followed by two more birdies on the seventh and eighth. On the par-5 ninth, she made her fourth birdie in a row, which brought her back to 1-under. She finished the front nine with a strong 35.

Ad

Trending

On the back nine, Charley Hull made a par on the 10th. Then she hit a birdie on the 11th hole, going to 2-under for the round. Hull registered pars on the 12th and the 13th hole but made a bogey on the par-4 14th. That dropped her to 1-under. Three more bogeys came on the 15th, 16th, and 17th, and Hull finished with a birdie on the 18th. Her back nine total was 38.

Ad

On the other hand, Lottie Woad finished her first round at the AIG Women’s Open with an even-par 72. She started well with a birdie on the first hole. After a par on the second, she made a bogey on the third to fall back to even par. She kept things steady with par on the fourth but registered a bogey on the fifth, but a birdie on the sixth moved her to even-par again. Woad closed it out with three consecutive pars on the seventh, eighth, and ninth holes to move to even-par 36.

Ad

On the back nine, she opened with a par on the 10th and then made a bogey on the 11th to go back to 1-over. She held steady through the 12th and 13th with pars. A birdie on the par-4 14th brought her back to even. But she gave the shot back with a bogey on the 15th. She made pars on 16 and 17, then birdied the par-5 18th to finish the round at even par. Woad carded 36 on both the front and back nines for a total score of 72. With that, let's look at both of these gofers' scorecards.

Ad

How did Charley Hull and Lottie Woad perform in the first round of the AIG Women's Open?

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Both Charley Hull and Lottie Woad had a disappointing first round at the AIG Women's Open. Here's their hole-by-hole scorecard from round one:

Ad

Charley Hull

Front Nine:

• Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 2 (Par 4): 6 (Double Bogey)

• Hole 3 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

• Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

• Hole 6 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

• Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

• Hole 8 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)

• Hole 9 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

Back Nine:

• Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 11 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

• Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

• Hole 13 (Par 5): 5 (Par)

• Hole 14 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

• Hole 15 (Par 3): 4 (Bogey)

• Hole 16 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

• Hole 17 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

• Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

Total: 73 (+1)

Lottie Woad

Front Nine:

• Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

• Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

Ad

• Hole 3 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

• Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 5 (Par 3): 4 (Bogey)

• Hole 6 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

• Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

• Hole 9 (Par 5): 5 (Par)

Back Nine:

• Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

• Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

• Hole 13 (Par 5): 5 (Par)

• Hole 14 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

• Hole 15 (Par 3): 4 (Bogey)

• Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

• Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

Total: 72 (Even)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More