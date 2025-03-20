Charley Hull's tears-filled 2015 Solheim Cup evening explored: Looking at the controversial event in detail

The 2015 Solheim Cup left Charley Hull and another golfer in tears. It was a controversial tournament that saw the United States earn a close, hotly-contested 14.5-13.5 win after a final-day comeback.

Ad

The Europeans, led by Hull and others like Caroline Masson, were winning 10-6 in the third round but crumbled on the final day as the whole tournament was shrouded in controversy.

In the final fourball match that was carried over from Saturday's third round, Suzann Pettersen and Hull were tied with Brittany Lincicome and Alison Lee of the USA with just two holes left.

Lee would go on to miss a birdie putt to win the 17th hole, leaving it two feet short of the hole. She went to pick the ball up with her putter thinking the hole would be conceded.

Ad

Trending

Hull seemed to agree and head to the 18th hole, but Pettersen said they had not conceded it and therefore won the 17th hole. Europe got a par on the 18th hole to win, but there was heated debate surrounding that controversial hole.

Ultimately, it left Hull and Lee, the "perpetrators" of the incident, in tears. They were both beside themselves for seemingly causing a controversy and tarnishing the legendary tournament a little bit.

Ad

Charley Hull has gone on to star in multiple other Solheim Cups, so the incident didn't ruin her ability to compete for her country. She most recently played in the 2024 Solheim Cup, even taking a point from World No. 1 Nelly Korda even though the USA went on to win.

Charley Hull's controversial Solheim Cup incident called out by star golfer

Charley Hull was involved in one of the most infamous Solheim Cups in golf history in 2015. Ultimately, the controversy didn't cause as much of a stir because the Americans went on to win, but that was something legendary LPGA Tour player Laura Davies was concerned about.

Ad

Laura Davies addressed the Charley Hull Solheim Cup incident (Image via Imagn)

Davies ripped into Pettersen for her handling of the situation via ESPN:

Ad

"I'm disgusted. We have got our best player, Charley Hull, who has just won a point and she is in floods of tears. That tells you the wrong thing was done."

She wondered how the future European captain could justify her decision, saying they're all "fierce competitors," but that it's ultimately not fair. These golfers compete with and against one another so often, so to do that to fellow professional golfers was shocking in Davies' eyes.

Ad

Davies even felt bad for Alison Lee getting mixed up in it, too, as a competitor:

"Poor old Alison Lee must think 'I hope I never play a Solheim Cup again'. She has had food poisoning and now she has been wronged by one of the most senior players in golf and [who] used to be one of the most respected players."

Ad

While it didn't turn out that way, Davies believes a win for Team Europe would've been asterisked:

"If they win they are going to think 'Why did we do that?' or 'why did Suzann do that?'"

Davies finished her epic rant by saying Pettersen let herself and her team down, even going so far as to say that she was personally happy not to have played on that European team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback