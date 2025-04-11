Charley Hull seeks help as she comes clean on fitness-related issue

Charley Hull opened up about facing the fitness-related issue and asked her Instagram followers for suggestions to overcome it on Friday. The English golfer is an avid runner, and it's one thing she does on an almost daily basis to ensure her best fitness when she gets on the golf course. She's routinely posting her run results to her Instagram story, which is where she asked fans for some help.
Despite running frequently, including some lengthy runs before posting the latest story, she still struggles with getting a stitch when she runs. Normally, the fitness expert, Hull, had no choice but to ask her followers if they had any tips.
In a video shared in Instagram story, she said:
"I've got a 15k run to do tomorrow morning, which is 10 miles. I'm looking forward to doing that. Bright and early, so it's a wild Friday night. Anyone got any tips on how to not get a stitch? Because I have found, I don't eat before I run, but I find I get a stitch even if I drink water, so any ideas? Like any suggestions how not to get a stitch, please, I would much appreciate that."
Stitches are a sharp, stabbing pain that can often be felt under the ribs. It's a difficult one to deal with that happens often while running. It's not all that dangerous, but it is quite uncomfortable.
Hull has dealt with a few from time to time, but she wants badly to be able to prevent or stop them from happening.
Charley Hull opens up on joining Passes
Passes, a paid social media platform for fans to get an even closer look at their favorite celebrities, is quickly becoming all the rage in golf. Paige Spiranac helped usher in this era, but now Charley Hull is following suit.
The English golfer has popular social media pages, and now she's going to take that part of her life up a notch with the new platform. In an exclusive with Newsweek, she said:
"Joining Passes is a whole new adventure for me where I can share a more personal, behind-the-scenes look into my life. I want the golf world to be more accessible to everyone, and the online golf content community is really taking off!"
She said now is the "perfect time" to join a platform, where she can provide such access thanks to their "amazing tech features" that allow such a strong connection between creators and subscribers.
The LPGA Tour star promised fans would get something special from subscribing:
"They'll get a real insight into my day to day life. I'm keen to know what my fans want to see and will be listening to that, but I'm already planning live chats and some fun giveaways!"
Charley Hull also revealed that she already has someone set up to operate nearby with a camera, and she doesn't envision it being too invasive. That said, Hull does plan on bringing it with her everywhere she goes.