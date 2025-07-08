Charley Hull sends out a thoughtful gift for her golfer friend who she once practiced with at Northamptonshire

Charley Hull recently made a kind gesture for her friend James Northern, gifting him a custom TaylorMade wedge. The club features the names “Albert,” “Ralphy,” and “Nicole” etched on it, along with the “Milled Grind” and “Proto” marks, making it a personal and memorable keepsake.

Ad

Hull and Northern’s golfing connection goes back to October 2024, when the English golfer was seen with Northern at Northamptonshire County Golf Club. At the time, Hull posted about their session, saying:

“Perfect Saturday golfing at Northamptonshire County with @jnorthern7”

Northern posted the wedge on his Instagram story, thanking Hull and TaylorMade, writing:

“Thank you very much @charley.hull @taylormade_tour”

Hull later reshared the post with her 764K Instagram followers.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull reshared James Northern’s Instagram story showing the custom wedge she gifted him (via @charley.hull)

The gift comes as Hull continues her strong run on the LPGA Tour. In her latest outing, she finished solo fourth at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open with a 12-under-par total. It was her debut at the event and matched her best result of the season, alongside a T4 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier this year.

Ad

So far in 2025, Hull has played nine other LPGA Tour events, making the cut in eight and securing one top-10 finish. She opened her season with a T19 at the Founders Cup presented by the US Virgin Islands and followed up with a T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She also recorded a T11 at the Ford Championship and a T28 at the T-Mobile Match Play.

After missing the cut at the Chevron Championship, Hull bounced back with a T40 at the Black Desert Championship. She then finished T32 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and added a T12 at both the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

Ad

Charley Hull teams up with ISPS Handa for junior G4D golf clinic

Charley Hull recently spent time with young golfers and players with disabilities at the Golf Ireland Academy, taking part in a junior clinic organized under the Golf4All initiative. The event, held on Tuesday (July 7, 2025), aimed to encourage participation and create opportunities for golfers of all abilities.

Ad

Hull joined Golf Ireland PGA coach Callum Slater to deliver the session, which included interactive drills, skills challenges, and a Q&A segment. She shared some of her short-game techniques, answered questions about professional golf, signed autographs, and posed for photos with participants.

“It is really important. A lot of respect to them; how many things are stopping them from playing golf, and they still go out there and play it. It’s unbelievable; it’s great to see,” Hull said.

Ad

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly praised Charley Hull’s involvement, saying:

“We were delighted to be joined by ISPS Handa ambassador Charley Hull and Brendan Scannell to perform a clinic... It’s been a wonderful experience with them. We are delighted that Charley spent so much time with the players, giving them tips, answering their questions."

Expand Tweet

ISPS Handa partnered with Golf Ireland in October 2023 to strengthen the Golf4All programs and support elite amateur golfers with disabilities. The organization also became the title sponsor of the Irish Open for Golfers with Disabilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More