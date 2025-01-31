Charley Hull shares $55M-worth actor’s ‘priceless’ opinion on sitting at home

Charley Hull recently shared an insightful quote from Tom Hardy on Instagram. She endorsed the actor's words about the privilege of solitude and the importance of minding one's own business.

Hull is a two-time LPGA Tour winner and a four-time winner on the Ladies European Tour. She is also quite active on Instagram, regularly engaging with her 713K followers.

On Thursday, January 30, Hull reposted the $55 million star's quote, which was originally shared by Pubity.

"Some people don't understand that sitting in your own house alone in peace, eating snacks and minding your business is priceless," the quote read.

"I hate being a slob," - Charley Hull makes clarifications regarding her workout habits

On Sunday, January 29, Charley Hull took to Instagram to clarify her workout habits. She explained that she prefers running over golf-specific training, admitting that she finds golf training dull and has little interest in it. Instead, she emphasized how general training and weightlifting have benefited her game.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner also expressed her love for running, calling it a crucial part of her fitness routine.

"I love running as a hobby and for my fitness and mind," she wrote. "The fitter you are, the less jet lag you get and the more stamina you have."

"'You'll get injured.' No, because I do all my recovery—ice baths, compression boots, physio, and massage. And I hate being a slob. I love always being on the go, living life in the fast lane. Sleep is key, though—I get about 10-11 hours a night. But I can also survive on 4-5 hours of sleep no problem."

She added that she smoked but it was the only bad thing she did.

"I hardly eat unhealthy, I eat super clean, and I never drink alcohol—probably 2-3 times a year max. I got all my drinking out of the way when I was 18-19 (good times). Here’s to all you Karens out there," she concluded.

Charley Hull was last in action at the CME Group Tour Championship, where she tied for 16th. However, she opted out of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the first event of the LPGA season.

Hull hasn't won on the LPGA Tour in three years, with her last victory coming at the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. However, she ended her title drought on the Ladies European Tour last year, winning the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh.

