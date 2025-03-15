Charley Hull shares amazing pictures of paradisiacal Royal English park

Charley Hull took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, March 15 to repost two photos from her friend's Instagram story of the Virginia Water at the Windor Great Parks in Surrey, England.

Hull is currently on a break from the LPGA Tour but is set to return to action later this month at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass that will take place in Arizona.

The park that Hull visited on Saturday is a Crown Royal Estate just south of the town of Windsor.

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Saturday

The park has a rich history and is open to the public for free. It is known for its quaint nature and stunning water features.

Charley Hull looks to mount another strong campaign in 2025

Hull at the 2024 Solheim Cup (via Getty)

Charley Hull had a strong 2024 season, though she did not register a win on the LPGA Tour. Hull did, however, capture a win in November of last year on the Ladies European Tour.

At the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia, Hull won by three shots over Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark. Last November was her second time winning the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series. She also won it in October of 2021 in New York.

Hull is in search of her first LPGA Tour win since the end of 2022 and her first career major championship. In October of that year, she won the Volunteers of America Classic by three shots over China's Lin Xiyu. Since her last win, she has had a bevy of close calls on the LPGA Tour.

In 2023, Hull had four second place finishes on the LPGA Tour. Her first was at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, in which she lost to Brooke M. Henderson of Canada by four shots.

At the 2023 U.S. Women's Open, Hull finished tied for second place as well. She made a remarkable final round push, shooting a six-under par 66 on Sunday. She ultimately lost to Allisen Corpuz by three shots.

Hull at the 78th U.S. Women's Open in 2023 (via Getty)

In 2023, Hull also nearly won the Women's British Open in her home country of England. She struggled in the final round, shooting one-over par and losing by six shots to American Lilia Vu, who shot five-under par in the final round.

In September of 2023, Hull lost in a playoff at the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship to Minjee Lee of Australia. The tournament was the first time in her career she was in a playoff on the LPGA Tour.

In 2024, Hull only missed one cut on the LPGA Tour. She's currently the 10th ranked golfer in the world, largely off of the points she earned in 2024.

She's off to a strong start in 2025, with strong showings at the two LPGA events she's played thus far. She finished for 19th at the Founders Cup and tied for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

