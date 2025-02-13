Charley Hull shares the best moment of her off-season involving "loads of chocolate"

Charley Hull has admitted to indulging in a chocolate binge during her off-season break in Bruges. The English golf star took time off from the sport to relax and enjoy some of life’s sweet pleasures.

Hull, known for her fearless approach on the course, shared how she treated herself to plenty of Belgian chocolate while exploring the historic city. She told the media before the start of the Ladies European Tour in Saudi:

“I went to Bruges and ate loads of chocolate. It was really good... Enough to put on a lot of weight but then I'd ran enough to then not put on a lot of weight. But yeah, it was so good."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2024 season, showcasing her talent and consistency on the LPGA Tour. Participating in 17 events, Hull made 15 cuts and secured five top-10 finishes. She also had a notable victory at the Aramco Team Series final in Riyadh on the LET Tour.

Her transition to the professional ranks was seamless, and by the end of the 2013 season, she was named LET Rookie of the Year. Since then, Hull has built a successful career on both the LET and LPGA Tours, winning multiple titles and establishing herself as one of the top players in women's golf.

Kicking off the 2025 season, Hull competed in the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands from February 6-9 in Bradenton, Florida. She finished tied for 19th place with a score of 8-under-par, earning $23,210 in prize money.

As the 2025 season gets underway, Hull is back at this year's Ladies European Tour, competing at the highest level.

Charley Hull opens LET season with bogey-free round at Saudi Ladies International

Charley Hull made a solid start to her Ladies European Tour season with a bogey-free round at the PIF Saudi Ladies International. She finished the opening day four shots behind the leader, positioning herself well for the rest of the event.

Playing at Riyadh Golf Club, Hull carded a three-under 69 in her first LET appearance since winning the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh last November. The English star made three birdies and avoided mistakes throughout her round.

Her day began steadily before she picked up her first birdie with a two-putt at the par-five fifth hole. She added another at the par-four seventh and kept her momentum going with a final birdie at the par-four 18th, capping off a consistent performance.

Hull's strong start places her in a tie for 20th after day one, keeping her within reach of the leaders. South Korea’s Somi Lee set the early pace with a seven-under 65, firing eight birdies and just one bogey to take a one-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

With two rounds to go, Hull remains in contention and will look to build on her promising start as she aims for another title on the LET circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback