Charley Hull shares heartfelt promise ahead of U.S. Women’s Open victory bid

Charley Hull shared a heartfelt promise that she will fulfill if she achieves her goal this week and at the U.S. Women's Open. This week, the English player will compete at the 2025 Riviera Maya Open at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

In the pre-tournament press conference, Hull was asked what she would do if she achieved her goal this week in Mayakova and next week at the U.S. Women's Open. However, her response wasn't about celebrations or personal rewards, but about family.

"If I achieve my goal this week and at the U.S. Women's Open, I promise that -- oh, I'll buy my new nephew whatever he wants when he's four years old, because my sister gives birth to him Friday of the U.S. Open. Yeah, there you go. I'll get him a really nice present. I already will, but still."

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open will be held at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25. Hull, 28, is no stranger to big stages. This will be her 11th start at the tournament.

Trending

In 10 starts, she has made eight cuts, having missed in 2016 and 2021. She has had several strong finishes, including two top-10 finishes and six top-25 finishes. Her best performance came in 2023, when she finished as a runner-up to Allisen Corpuz by three strokes.

Let's take a look at her finishes in 10 starts at the U.S. Women's Open:

2015 : T42

: T42 2016 : CUT

: CUT 2017 : T21

: T21 2018 : T10

: T10 2019 : T16

: T16 2020 : T30

: T30 2021 : CUT

: CUT 2022 : T20

: T20 2023 : T2

: T2 2024: T19

Charley Hull will tee off at 7:55 am local time, along with Gaby Lopez and Akie Iwai on Thursday, May 22 and at 12:55 pm on Friday at the Riviera Maya Open.

A look at Charley Hull's performance in 2025

Charley Hull had a strong start to the 2025 season. She secured three top-20 finishes in her first three starts on the LPGA Tour, before then enduring two underwhelming performances in her last two starts. She is positioned 42nd in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Hull's best performance came at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she tied for fourth, her only top-10 finish this year. Her other notable performances include a T19 at the Founders Cup and a T11 at the Ford Championship.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's performance in the 2025 season:

Founders Cup (Bradenton Country Club) : T19 (276, -8)

: T19 (276, -8) HSBC Women's World Championship (Sentosa GC) : T4 (281, -7)

: T4 (281, -7) Ford Championship (Whirlwind GC) : T11 (271, -17)

: T11 (271, -17) The Chevron Championship (Carlton Woods) : Missed Cut (148, +4)

: Missed Cut (148, +4) Black Desert Championship (Black Desert Resort): T40 (280, -8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More