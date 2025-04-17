Charley Hull shares a new monthly goal after 'too many Easter eggs’

Charley Hull shared her monthly goal on social media after consuming too many Easter eggs. She is a fitness freak and often shares her workout routines and diet practices on Instagram. Recently, she shared her new goal for the upcoming month.

Hull took to her Instagram story and wrote a caption:

“Also from today having a month with no sugar. Ate far too many Easter eggs lately."

Charley Hull ( via Charley Hull's Instagram story)

In the next story, Hull shared a picture of her running record on her treadmill. She covered 6.20 miles by running in 55 minutes and 13 seconds. Her running pace was 8:54, and she burned 817 calories.

Charley Hull's treadmill (via Instagram)

This wasn't the first time Hull shared about her workout routine. On April 11, she shared about her workout routine and wrote:

“All done by 7 am, 8km run, row thresholds, 5 mins warm-up easy row 4*4 mins 2.15 pace, 50 secs rest, 5 min easy pace row. Ski thresholds, 5 mins warm up easy ski 7*2.30 mins at 2.30 pace. 30 sec rest, 5 mins cool down.”

Hull shared another workout routine, writing:

“I am competing in a Hyrox Doubles Sim next week @hyroxcorby and me and Kate was testing the weights out and working my timings out it wasn't really much of a gym session but still was a good gauge of where we at…What a good morning. 18 holes completed in 2 hours and trained this morning 4. 5.5 KM run then 400M run 4 length sledge push 700m ski 4 length sledge push 500m row 4 lengths farmers carry 400m run 2 length lunges 20 wall balls.”

Hull last played at the Ford Championship to finish in T11. She played only three events on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 LPGA events?

Charley Hull began the LPGA season by playing at the Founders Cup, where she finished in T19 after scoring 8 under (276). She fired 68-72-66-70 over the four rounds and won a prize of $23210.

Next, Hull played at the HSBC Women's World Championship to finish in T4 after scoring 7 under (281), and she won $104,318 from the event. Her last event was the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass, where she scored 17 under (271) to win $41,138.

Here's the list of all her 2025 LPGA Tour appearances:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T19, 276 (-8)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T4, 281 (-7)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club: T11

