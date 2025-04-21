Charley Hull shares a nostalgic throwback picture with her former British Open Pro-Am partner

Charley Hull has accomplished a lot on the golf course, having made her debut at a very young age. She gained public attention at the age of nine when she won an 18-hole handicap event at Turnberry against adult competitors. After that, she had a great moment with Morgan Pressel when she was only 10 years old, which she shared on her Instagram story on Monday, April 21.

At the age of ten, Hull played alongside LPGA professional Pressel in the British Open Pro-Am event. She demonstrated her early integration into high-level golf. Hull recently posted a photo of both from that time, tagging Pressel in it. Here's the Instagram story she posted:

Charley Hull's IG story about Morgan Pressel (Image Via: IG @charley.hull)

More specifically, the Weetabix Women's British Open took place at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2006. Charley Hull played alongside Morgan Pressel in the pro-am. Hull, who was ten years old at the time, delivered a great performance, and made some impressive shots. As a result, Hull and Pressel finished in 12th place in the event.

At the age of 13, Hull decided to devote her full attention to golf also became the youngest player to compete in the Solheim Cup for Europe in 2013. A year later, she became the youngest player to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

How much money has Charley Hull won thus far this season?

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has had a decent start to the season. She has been improving her performance and has earned a total of $184,322 in prize money on the LPGA Tour. While this is a large sum, it places her 29th among all LPGA golfers in terms of earnings for the season so far.

Here is a detailed look at Hull's earnings this year so far:

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (Feb 6 – 9)

Bradenton Country Club, Florida

Tied for 19th place with a score of 276 (-8)

Earned $23,210

HSBC Women’s World Championship (Feb 27 – Mar 2)

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Tied for 4th place with a score of 281 (-7)

Earned $104,318

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Mar 27 – 30)

Whirlwind Golf Club, Arizona

Tied for 11th place with a score of 271 (-17)

Earned $41,138

Notably, opened with a 9-under 63 in the first round

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Apr 2 – 6)

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

Tied for 28th place

Earned $15,657

Charley Hull's next LPGA Tour appearance is scheduled for the The Chevron Championship, the first major of the year in women's golf. The event will take place from April 24-27.

