Charley Hull shares a sneak peek of her pre-season training in Spain

Charley Hull is yet to start her LPGA season and was spotted indulging in her pre-season practice ahead of the season opener. Hull last played in November 2024 at the CME Group Tour Championship, where she finished at T16 with a score of 11 under 277.

Currently, she is participating in regular practice rounds in Spain at Camiral Golf Resort. On Tuesday, January 28, Hull took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her practice round. The 28-year-old was seen wearing a black jacket and joggers with white shoes. She captioned the post:

“@camiral_golfwellness pre season training with my coach, what a place.”

This wasn't the first time Hull posted her practice videos on Instagram. A week ago, on January 18, Hull had shared snippets from her time at the greens, captioning the post:

“Today was a very good day.”

She also documented her practice sessions in Dubai. On January 9, in the video shared on her Instagram, Charley Hull was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a blue skirt as she took swings on the greens. Expressing her excitement for the upcoming season and her new equipment, Hull wrote:

“A good days practice, I can't wait to get my 2025 season started. Big thanks to @adrianrietveld today. Loving my new @taylormadegolf driver #Qi35.”

Charley Hull won't be playing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished at T7 last season.

Exploring Charley Hull's performances on the LPGA Tour in 2024

Charley Hull had four top 10 finishes on the LPGA TOUR, including a T2 at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican and a T5 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's performances on the LPGA Tour in 2024:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T7, 74-66-70-71, 281 (-7)

T7, 74-66-70-71, 281 (-7) Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) : T54, 75-69-69-71, 284 (-4)

: T54, 75-69-69-71, 284 (-4) FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: T10, 70-69-68-72, 279 (-5)

T10, 70-69-68-72, 279 (-5) Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Withdrawn

Withdrawn The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: T23, 74-71-70-72, 287 (-1)

T23, 74-71-70-72, 287 (-1) JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T13, 71-70-71-70, 282 (-2)

T13, 71-70-71-70, 282 (-2) Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T34, 70-70-75-69, 284 (-4)

T34, 70-70-75-69, 284 (-4) U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: T19, 75-72-72-67, 286 (+6)

T19, 75-72-72-67, 286 (+6) KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T16, 70-73-72-74, 289 (+1)

T16, 70-73-72-74, 289 (+1) The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed cut

Missed cut ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links: T5, 70-68-69-73, 280 (-8)

T5, 70-68-69-73, 280 (-8) AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T20, 67-72-75-75, 289 (+1)

T20, 67-72-75-75, 289 (+1) Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19, 70-70-68-70, 278 (-10)

T19, 70-70-68-70, 278 (-10) Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (West Course): T12, 72-70-69-65, 276 (-12)

T12, 72-70-69-65, 276 (-12) The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at the Pelican Golf Club: T2, 64-66-68-71, 269 (-11)

T2, 64-66-68-71, 269 (-11) CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T16, 73-66-66-72, 277 (-11)

