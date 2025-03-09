Charley Hull shares weekend vibes with fellow English pro after 'fun' golf session

Charley Hull enjoyed a weekend with a fellow English golfer and shared a post on her social media about their outing. The LET Tour player actively posts about her day-to-day life on her Instagram account.

Hull, who has around 726K followers on Instagram, posted a picture enjoying a weekend with Annabel Dimmock. For her outing, Hull wore a black jacket over a white top while Dimmock posed from behind, holding a glass. Sharing the picture, Hull wrote:

"Baby bells."

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

In another Instagram story prior to that, Charley Hull had some time to practice her game. She posted a photo of her practice session at the Wentworth Golf Course.

"Today was a fun, fun day," Hull wrote in the caption of the post.

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

Charley Hull is not playing this week and has a good time away from the greens. This week the LPGA Tour players teed it up at the Blue Bay LPGA, which concluded with its finale on Sunday, March 9. Rio Takeda won the tournament and registered a six-stroke win in the game. However, Hull did not play in the event.

In fact, in 2025, so far on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull has only competed in two tournaments. She last played at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she carded four rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74 to settle in the T4 position. Prior to that, she competed in the Founders Cup and settled in the T19 position.

Charley Hull has posted about her amazing performance at the HSBC Women's World Championship on her Instagram account along with the caption:

"Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win."

She posted four pictures, donning a white skirt and blue polo t-shirt.

Charley Hull shares insight into nephew's wedding

This week, Hull was on a break and had a good time with her family. A few days back, she attended the wedding of her nephew and shared a post on her Instagram account, sharing a glimpse of the function.

Sharing the pictures, Hull wrote:

"What a beautiful spring day for my nephews wedding."

Charley Hull often makes the headlines on and off the greens. This season on the LPGA Tour, she had a fantastic start to the season, recording one top-10 finish out of the two tournaments she played.

The English golfer even had an impressive season on the LPGA Tour in 2024. In the last season, she started her campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a T7 finish. Last season, Hull played in a total of 17 tournaments, making the cut in 15 of them. She recorded five finishes in the top 10.

