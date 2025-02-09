Charley Hull shows off intense 'post-golf' gym session on a ‘fun’ Saturday

Charley Hull shared about her post-golf gym session on the weekends. Hull often posts about her gym routine and practice sessions on social media and yet again the golfer did the same on her Instagram. Hull shared a detailed story about her Saturday workout by writing down the routine and a photo of her in a black tracksuit.

Hull wrote that she did a 4-minute run at the speed of 11.8 kph, 500m row, 50 db snatch alternating arms, and lifting 10-12.5 kg. All these were repeated in four rounds. Next, she did 10 mins of EMOM with 15 kb swings Russian ( eye line) and lifted 14-16 kg along with burpees. Then, she did 8 * 2 mins row, 25 seconds of rest, and 2.15 pace stick as close to this as someone can. With these, she also wrote:

Trending

"Post golf gym session was fun Saturday."

Charley Hull ( via Charley Hull's Instagram story)

This wasn't the first time, the LPGA and LET golfer shared about her gym routine on her Instagram account. Charley Hull did the same on January 29 via an Instagram story, where Hull could be seen in fluorescent gym wear working out, with her caption reading:

“Ski thresholds, 5 min warm upjog, 5 x3mins at 2.20-2.25 pace, 40 sec rest between. 5 min cool downjog then as many rounds as possible in 40 mins. 40 boxjumps, 30 db snatch, 20 walking lunges 10-15 kg, 10 burpees (Got 5 rounds in).”

On January 26, the golfer shared another story of a workout routine and wrote:

“Saturday thresholds jog warm up 9.5 10 mins, 14x2 mins pace 11.8kmph speed 24-sec rest, Jog 9.5 10 min cool down ✅, Row thresholds✅, Jog 5 mins, Row 14x1.30min 20secs rest pace 2.15 Jog 5 mins.”

Apart from posting her gym updates this week, Hull is playing at the Founders Cup and the tournament is going to have the last round on Sunday.

How has Charley Hull performed at the 2025 Founders Cup so far?

Charley Hull is tied 16th after three rounds of play at the 2025 Founders Cup. She scored 7 under in total after the third round and shot an incredible 68 in the first round of the Bradenton Country Club event. She carded three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

In the next round, Hull dropped two birdies on the front nine and no birdies on the back nine to finish the round at a score of 72. In the third round, she fired 66 with five birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Hull will tee off for the fourth round of the 2025 Founders Cup along with Lauren Coughlin at 12 pm ET on the first tee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback