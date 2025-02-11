Charley Hull shows off the ‘must-to’ element of her fitness routine in latest post

Charley Hull recently shared about the ‘must-to’ part of her fitness routine through her latest post. The golfer often posts pictures and videos of her gym sessions on her Instagram handle and in line with that, she recently uploaded four photos of her strength training session at the gym.

Hull could be seen lifting a dumbbell in the first photo, doing push-ups in the second, lifting a kettlebell in the third, and performing lunges in the fourth picture. Her caption read:

“Not always cardio. Strength sessions are a must to.”

Earlier, Hull shared her weekend workout routine on Saturday. The Instagram story showed her in black gym attire and she wrote down her routine that included a 4-minute run, 500m row, 10 mins of EMOM, 14-16 kg lifts along with burpees, and more.

The caption read:

“Ski thresholds, 5 min warm upjog, 5 x3mins at 2.20-2.25 pace, 40 sec rest between. 5 min cool downjog then as many rounds as possible in 40 mins. 40 boxjumps, 30 db snatch, 20 walking lunges 10-15 kg, 10 burpees (Got 5 rounds in).”

Notably, Hull played at the Founders Cup last week and finished her final round on Sunday.

Where did Charley Hull and others finish in the 2025 Founders Cup last Sunday?

Charley Hull finished in a tie for 19th place with a score of 8 under after firing 68 in the first round with five birdies, 72 in the second round with two birdies, 88 in the third round with eight birdies, and 70 in the last round with two birdies. She shared her position with the 32-year old American Lauren Coughlin.

Yealimi Noh secured the victor's title, and Jin Young Ko finished in second place at 17 under par. Here's a glimpse of the final leaderboard of the 2025 Founders Cup:

1 Yealimi Noh -21

2 Jin-Young Ko -17

3 Megan Khang -16

T4 Miyu Yamashita -13

T4 Jin-Hee Im -13

T4 Hannah Green -13

T7 Minami Katsu -12

T7 Celine Boutier -12

T7 Nelly Korda -12

10 Angel Yin -11

T11 Ashleigh Buhai -10

T11 Nasa Hataoka -10

T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -9

T13 So-Mi Lee -9

T13 Lexi Thompson -9

T13 Albane Valenzuela -9

T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9

T13 Ayaka Furue -9

T19 Paula Reto -8

T19 Leona Maguire -8

T19 Charley Hull -8

T19 Lauren Coughlin -8

T23 Benedetta Moresco -7

T23 Dewi Weber -7

T23 Yuri Yoshida -7

T23 Allisen Corpuz -7

T23 Sarah Schmelzel -7

T28 Mary Liu -5

T28 Morgane Metraux -5

T28 Kristen Gillman -5

T28 Hyo-Joo Kim -5

T28 Minjee Lee -5

T28 Mao Saigo -5

T34 Alena Sharp -4

T34 Kate Smith-Stroh -4

T34 Gigi Stoll -4

T34 Aditi Ashok -4

T34 Jennifer Kupcho -4

T39 Soo-Bin Joo -3

T39 Gurleen Kaur -3

T39 Gemma Dryburgh -3

T39 Linnea Strom -3

T39 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T39 Nataliya Guseva -3

T45 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

T45 Rio Takeda -2

T45 Elizabeth Szokol -2

T48 Xiaowen Yin -1

T48 Fiona Xu -1

T48 Wei Ling Hsu -1

T48 Stephanie Kyriacou -1

T48 Mi-Hyang Lee -1

T48 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn -1

T48 Lydia Ko -1

T56 Ji-Won Jeon E

T56 Hira Naveed E

58 Madison Young +1

T59 Caroline Inglis +2

T59 Sophia Popov +2

T59 Yuka Saso +2

T62 Frida Kinhult +3

T62 Yan Liu +3

T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng +3

T62 Gaby Lopez +3

66 Hyo-Joon Jang +4

67 Hinako Shibuno +5

