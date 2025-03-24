Charley Hull shows off her new mug in a cozy Sunday update

Charley Hull is enjoying her time while taking a break from golf. Her last outing on the LPGA Tour was at the HSBC Women's World Championship last month.

Giving a Sunday update to her fans, the English golfer posted an uncaptioned selfie flaunting her new mug on her Instagram story:

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

Hull is active on social media, with 731,000 followers on Instagram, posting about her professional and personal life. Last week too she did not have any event scheduled and enjoyed a weekend away from the greens.

Charley Hull shares glimpses of her life amid a break from golf

Charley Hull shared an Instagram post on Sunday, offering glimpses into her personal life as she enjoys a short break from professional golf. It included a picture of her kissing her boyfriend, whose identity she has not revealed yet. She covered his face with a red heart emoji and added a lock and key emoji to the image.

Hull also shared a video of her playing golf and gave insights into her fitness routine. The post is captioned:

"Living the life"

In her last outing at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Hull was pretty impressive with rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74, finishing T4. She shared a post from the greens with the caption:

"Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win."

Charley Hull began the 2025 LPGA Tour season at the Founders Cup. She had an amazing start with a round of 68, then shot 72, followed by 66 and 70, settling T19.

Hull is next expected to play at the Ford Championship. The LPGA Tour event is a four-day tournament and is scheduled to begin on March 27 in Chandler, Arizona. It will have its final round on March 30.

