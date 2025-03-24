Charley Hull shows off her new mug in a cozy Sunday update

Charley Hull is enjoying her time while taking a break from golf. Her last outing on the LPGA Tour was at the HSBC Women's World Championship last month.
Giving a Sunday update to her fans, the English golfer posted an uncaptioned selfie flaunting her new mug on her Instagram story:
Hull is active on social media, with 731,000 followers on Instagram, posting about her professional and personal life. Last week too she did not have any event scheduled and enjoyed a weekend away from the greens.
Charley Hull shares glimpses of her life amid a break from golf
Charley Hull shared an Instagram post on Sunday, offering glimpses into her personal life as she enjoys a short break from professional golf. It included a picture of her kissing her boyfriend, whose identity she has not revealed yet. She covered his face with a red heart emoji and added a lock and key emoji to the image.
Hull also shared a video of her playing golf and gave insights into her fitness routine. The post is captioned:
"Living the life"
In her last outing at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Hull was pretty impressive with rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74, finishing T4. She shared a post from the greens with the caption:
"Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win."
Charley Hull began the 2025 LPGA Tour season at the Founders Cup. She had an amazing start with a round of 68, then shot 72, followed by 66 and 70, settling T19.
Hull is next expected to play at the Ford Championship. The LPGA Tour event is a four-day tournament and is scheduled to begin on March 27 in Chandler, Arizona. It will have its final round on March 30.