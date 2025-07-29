Charley Hull sports $248 ivory pullover during AIG Women’s Open practice

Charley Hull is gearing up to star in the world-class field at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club this week. During a practice round for the upcoming 2025 AIG Women's Open, she was spotted donning chic apparel to battle Wales' cold weather.TaylorMade posted a series of images headlined by a video of Charley Hull smashing a drive down a scenic hole at the challenging Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. The Briton was wearing Malbon Golf's Alessia Windbreaker Pullover in the color ivory with a fun floral pattern across the garment.The Malbon pullover has green detailing and protects from harsh winds while providing warmth. Here's a look at Hull's new outfit during the practice round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open that retails for $248 on the brand's official website. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull paired the Alessia Windbreaker Pullover with another Malbon statement piece. She wore the brand's Performance Nylon Tech Pants in the color Forest, which have an elastic waistband and a drawcord. The trousers have pockets on the front as well as the back and retail for $148 on the brand's official website.The LPGA Tour sensation wore the ZG23 Spike Golf Shoes from Adidas. While the product is no longer being sold by the brand, fans who wish to match their outfits with Hull can cop a pair from eBay.Charley Hull speaks truth on Malbon Golf's influenceDuring the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links last week, Charley Hull took some time to speak to the media. A moderator asked her whether she knows if Malbon Golf has any fun outfits planned for the next few weeks on the LPGA Tour.She responded by saying that she is excited to see what the golf clothing giant has planned for the future while praising Steven and Erica, who help her plan her outfits. Hull also stated that Malbon Golf disrupted the golf apparel industry in a good way with their innovative and unique pieces.Hull said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Yeah, I think so. I really like their women's line. I think it's really nice and it suits me. I like Steven and Erica, they are great people. They are very clever with the way they run their stuff. Golf needed a kick up the butt with making it more out there and stuff. Because it's got people talking about it, even people who don't play golf, and I think that's what golf needs. And I think they are very clever and great people and credit to them.&quot;Fans are excited to see what outfits the Englishwoman has planned for her week in Porthcawl, Wales, for the 2025 AIG Women's Open. The tournament will be played from July 31 to August 3.