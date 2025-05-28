Charley Hull sports a yellow and blue outfit on the range ahead of the U.S. Women's Open 2025

Charley Hull wore a yellow and blue outfit on the range before the U.S. Women's Open. Hull’s upcoming LPGA stop is the U.S. Women's Open, which will take place at the Erin Hills Golf Course from May 29 to June 1 and boasts a purse of $12 million.

Before the tournament, Hull shared on Instagram three photos in a yellow pullover and blue trousers. She wrote in the caption:

“US Open week 💛✌️”

Charley Hull’s last LPGA venture was the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, where she finished at T32 with a 1-over score. She also played at the Black Desert Championship, the Chevron Championship, and the Ford Championship, where she finished at T40, missed the cutline, and T11 with 8-under, 4-over, and 17-under, respectively.

Hull played at the HSBC Women's World Championship and the Founders Cup and finished T4 and T19 with 7-under and 8-under, respectively.

When will Charley Hull tee off for the first round of the U.S. Women's Open?

Charley Hull will tee off with Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda at 2:25 p.m. on hole one. Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, and Jin Young Ko will start at 2:36 p.m. on the same hole. Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, and Jeongeun Lee5 are the first group to start at 7:45 a.m. Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, and Abbey Daniel are the last group to tee off at 3:42 p.m.

Here's the full list of tee times and pairings for the first round of the U.S. Women's Open ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5

7:56 a.m. – Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSang Hou

8:07 a.m. – Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)

8:18 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou

8:29 a.m. – Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh

8:40 a.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valenzuela

8:51 a.m. – Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

9:02 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park

9:13 a.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An

9:24 a.m. – Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh

9:35 a.m. – Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge

9:46 a.m. – Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)

9:57 a.m. – Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba

1:30 p.m. – Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana

1:41 p.m. – Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin

1:52 p.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit

2:03 p.m. – Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue

2:14 p.m. – Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant

2:25 p.m. – Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

2:36 p.m. – Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

2:47 p.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom

2:58 p.m. – Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard

3:09 p.m. – Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)

3:20 p.m. – Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu

3:31 p.m. – Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)

3:42 p.m. – Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel

Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. – Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John

7:56 a.m. – Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno

8:07 a.m. – Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson

8:18 a.m. – Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin

8:29 a.m. – Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang

8:40 a.m. – Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko

8:51 a.m. – Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang

9:02 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim

9:13 a.m. – Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dasom Ma

9:24 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bae

9:35 a.m. – Auston Kim, Maria José Marin (a), Seunghui Ro

9:46 a.m. – Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)

9:57 a.m. – Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz

1:30 p.m. – Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan

1:41 p.m. – Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai

1:52 p.m. – Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Guseva, Shiho Kuwaki

2:03 p.m. – Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O’Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim

2:14 p.m. – Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire

2:25 p.m. – Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin

2:36 p.m. – Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai

2:47 p.m. – Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a), Chiara Tamburlini

2:58 p.m. – Grace Kim, Youmin Hwang, Yui Kawamoto

3:09 p.m. – Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova

3:20 p.m. – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa

3:31 p.m. – Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)

3:42 p.m. – Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi

