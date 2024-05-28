Charley Hull spotted smoking a cigarette while signing fan autographs at the US Open

Coming into this weekend's U.S. Women's Open, Charley Hull is among the best golfers in the world. The event is one of the LPGA Tour's biggest ones, and Hull is among the favorites to win.

Prior to the event, Hull was seen smoking a cigarette and signing autographs for fans, giving the impression that she is as composed as ever. As such, Hull does not seem to be feeling the stress of the U.S. Women's Open.

It is not surprising that she had a cigarette lit before the U.S. Open, a fan said, adding that they witnessed her smoke seven cigarettes during a round last weekend.

John Daly, a beloved former PGA Tour player, is strikingly similar to Hull in this regard. Daly routinely smoked and drank; he even admitted to playing under the influence. Hull might not have emulated that behavior, but smoking on the golf course is as close as it can get.

Currently, Hull's odds to win the tournament are +3000. As such, she is behind the likes of Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, and Jin Young Ko.

When Charley Hull ended the drought

It remains to be seen whether her cool-headedness during the pre-tournament activities will translate into less stress on the course and possibly a victory at the U.S. Open. Charley Hull is nevertheless experiencing a high at the moment.

Charley Hull will look to continue her winning ways at the U.S. Open

After six long years, she finally managed to add a second win to her LPGA Tour record, having won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas a few days ago. Hull finished the last round at 17 under par after making eight birdies and just one bogey. That was enough to secure a win, as she parred the final hole while Xiyu Lin missed a 20-foot putt that would have forced a playoff.

Hull celebrated with Georgia Hall, who won the 2018 Open Championship. Here's what she said: (via Yahoo! Sports:)

“It was just really cool. After seeing her win the British Open, it kind of spurs you on and it’s good how we can push each other. We hang out a lot off the golf course so it’s just good.”

Hull's previous win had come in the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016. As a result of her win, she became just the sixth English golfer to record two or more LPGA Tour victories. She joined Georgia Hall, Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas, Trish Johnson, and Karen Stupples on the list.

