Charley Hull spotted vaping during round 3 of 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

After being spotted smoking cigarettes during the US Women's Open last month, Charley Hull was once again seen smoking at the ongoing Women's PGA Championship. Last month, Hull broke the internet when she was seen taking a drag at the Lancaster Country Club.

The video was shared multiple times on social media and received millions of views. A month later, she provided another glimpse of her smoking habit, but this time it wasn't a cigarette.

On Saturday, June 22, NUCLR Golf shared a photograph of the top-ranked English golfer vaping during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

During the US Women's Open, Hull had detailed about her smoking habit and how she hated it.

"I only smoke, I hardly drink," she said. "I don't need to drink because actually I can have a fun time without it. My dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25. My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed being odd."

"I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking, but I think it's to do a little bit when I'm stressed," she added.

She revealed that she started vaping too much and then to stop that she began smoking cigarettes as an alternative.

"Even though smoking is not better than vaping, it's just you can vape indoors all the time. I thought if I smoke, I'm going to go outside and smoke a cigarette. When it's a slow round on the golf course I smoke quite a few more than I should," she added.

When will Charley Hull tee off at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 4?

Charley Hull is grouped with Gaby Lopez and Ally Ewing for the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday, June 23, from the tenth tee at 9:54 am ET.

Charley Hull is currently tied for 12th ahead of the final round. She carded an even-par 72 in the third round to aggregate at 1-under. Amy Yang has a 54-hole lead as she aggregates at 7-under. Lauren Hartlage and Miyu Yamashita are tied for second at 5-under.

The final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will begin at 8:10 am ET. ruoning Yin. Rio Takeda, Maja Stark, and Aline Krauter will tee off from the tenth hole. Peiyun Chien and Ayaka Furue will tee off from the first hole as the first group to tee off on Sunday.