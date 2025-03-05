Charley Hull sweats it out in the gym after 'hard week of graft'

LPGA golfer Charley Hull sweated it out in the gym after a hard week of graft. Besides her tournament updates, Hull often posts about her workout sessions on Instagram, where she has over 725k followers. Recently, she posted on her Instagram about another workout session in the gym.

She shared three photos in a white crop t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. In the first one, Hull didn't show her face and was seen standing in the picture. The second photo showed her lifting weights, and the third picture was a photo of her treadmill score that day. She captioned the post with a write-up:

“Hard work of graft. When the going get tough the tough get going.”

Charley Hull played only two tournaments in 2025, and her last appearance was at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished at T4 with a score of 7 under 281. She also played at the 2025 Founders Cup, where she landed at T19 with a score of 8 under 276.

Hull didn't have any wins this year, and her last victory came at the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic, where she finished with a score of 18 under 266. Hull’s last second-place finish came in the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where she finished with a score of 11 under 269.

When Charley Hull talked about her workout routine on a Saturday

On February 9, Charley Hull shared about her Saturday gym session on Instagram. She wore a black tracksuit and wrote about her routine for the day. She penned down that she ran for 4 minutes at a speed of 11.8 kph, she did 500m row, lifted 10-12.5 kg, lifted 14-16 kg with burpees, did 10 mins of EMOM, and more.

Before this, on January 29, Hull shared another Instagram story in fluorescent workout wear and wrote about her routine that day. She shared:

“Ski thresholds, 5 min warm upjog, 5 x3mins at 2.20-2.25 pace, 40 sec rest between. 5 min cool downjog then as many rounds as possible in 40 mins. 40 boxjumps, 30 db snatch, 20 walking lunges 10-15 kg, 10 burpees (Got 5 rounds in).”

The golfer shared another story on January 26 and talked about her workout routine of the day. She wrote:

“Saturday thresholds jog warm up 9.5 10 mins, 14x2 mins pace 11.8kmph speed 24-sec rest, Jog 9.5 10 min cool down ✅, Row thresholds✅, Jog 5 mins, Row 14x1.30min 20secs rest pace 2.15 Jog 5 mins.”

Charley Hull will miss this week's Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course along with Nelly Korda and others. The golfer is expected to return at the 2025 Ford Championship.

