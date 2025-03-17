Charley Hull 'sweats out' first hangover in months with gruelling 7k post-gym run session

Charley Hull, who is known for her rigorous fitness regime, often shares her daily fitness activities on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of her morning running activity in her latest post, along with an interesting caption.

Hull titled her Instagram story “Morning Run,” showing a distance of 4.40 miles at a pace of 9:13 minutes per mile. Then came the most interesting part. She added a quote where she wrote:

“Steady 7k this morning after the gym. Sweated that hangover out first time drank in 4 months.”

Charley Hull shares her workout to get rid of hangover via @charley.hull Instagram story

Hull stated that she had alcohol for the first time in almost four months. After experiencing a hangover, she ran for almost four and a half miles to sweat it out. As mentioned earlier, Hull is known for her tough fitness regime, and thus, she hadn’t consumed alcohol for the past four months.

However, in January this year, Hull admitted to having a smoking habit, which she felt was bad. At that time, she revealed that she quit drinking earlier and has since been drinking only two to three times a year. Last year, in a program on ESPN, Hull admitted that she smoked five cigarettes per round. Golf.com even shared a video in May last year on Instagram where she was seen smoking between rounds.

The video was captioned:

“@charley.hull making John Daly proud.”

However, Hull was better known for her golfing talent and the way she maintained her fitness through hardcore exercise and running. Her Instagram story highlighted the positive side of her dedication to fitness.

Charley Hull with a mixed bag of results on the LPGA Tour

Charley Hull had a mixed bag in 2024 and 2025 as of now. She started the 2024 season well, finishing in the top 10 in two consecutive tournaments. At the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she finished T7, and then at the Aramco Ladies International, she tied for third position.

At the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh, Hull finished at the top — though this was a LET event, not an LPGA Tour event.

This year, Hull has played three tournaments in total. She finished tied for eighth position at the PIF Saudi Ladies International (LET), for fourth at the HSBC Women’s World Championship (LPGA), and for 19th at the Founders Cup Presented by the US Virgin Islands.

Over the last 10 years, Charley Hull has recorded five tournament wins and 13 runner-up finishes. Hull also has five 3rd-place finishes during this period, along with 31 finishes between 4th and 10th place.

