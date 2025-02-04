Charley Hull teases her TaylorMade gear before 2025 season debut

Charley Hull teased her TaylorMade golf club ahead of the start of her 2025 season. The English golfer has been enjoying an off-season these days.

Although LPGA Tour players started their season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last week, Hull missed the event. She is yet to start her 2025 campaign.

Before that, on Monday, February 3, she shared a picture of her TaylorMade golf club in her Instagram story. She posted a snap of the gear with a teddy bear sticker on it.

"My ❤️," she captioned the IG story.

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

Charley Hull is pretty active on Instagram and often shares posts about her personal life and golf outings. Last week, she posted a video of practicing with the new TaylorMade Qi10 driver on her Instagram account. She played a few shots with the driver and wrote while sharing the video:

"Unlock Another Level🔥 #Qi35Driver"

Hull plays with TaylorMade golf gear. In 2024, she played with the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. Before that, she was playing with the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver.

Below is a quick recap of the equipment Charley Hull played with in 2024:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (8°, Attas Rockstar 6 X shaft)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (15°, Tensei AV Blue 75 S shaft)

Hybrid: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (19°, UST Mamiya iRod Hybrid 85F4 shaft)

Irons: TaylorMade P7MB, (4-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 Raw (50°, 54° and 60°, Nippon Modus 120 S shafts)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Charley Hull signs a deal with Rockstar Energy

Last week, Charley Hull announced a deal with Rockstar Energy ahead of starting her 2025 campaign. She posted a joint post with the energy brand on her Instagram handle. Hull said while speaking of the new deal (via Golf Magic):

"Anyone who knows me knows I’m all about breaking the mold and challenging the norm, which is why teaming up with Rockstar Energy feels like a perfect fit. Rockstar’s commitment to empowering bold, passionate people, including athletes like me, really resonates."

"I’m proud to be part of a team that fuels ambition across a diverse roster of athletes and I’m especially excited to connect with new fans along the way," she added.

Fans are anxiously waiting for Hull's return to the greens after her impressive season in 2024. She played in 17 tournaments in the 2024 season on the LPGA Tour and made the cut in 15. She recorded five finishes in the top 10.

Meanwhile, on the Ladies European Tour, she won the 2024 Aramco Team Series – Riyadh by registering a three-stroke victory over Nicole Broch Estrup.

