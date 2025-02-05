Charley Hull tees up with country musician for golf clothing brand

English golfer Charley Hull was seen teeing off at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club in an Instagram stories post shared by country musician Dalton Davis. Davis also shared a few more stories related to the occasion, one of which featured a promotional collaboration with Malbon Golf.

Malbon Golf has become synonymous with stylish, performance-driven golf apparel. Notably, Hull appeared in four out of the nine Instagram stories shared by Davis. In each of these four clips, Hull showcased both her golfing skills and her style on the prestigious course.

Charley Hull Tees off at Ritz Golfing Club

In the first post, Hull could be seen teeing off with her trademark power and precision, effortlessly displaying the skills that have made her one of the most exciting golfers in the world. A multiple-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour, Hull is also known for her distinctive style, which was on full display alongside her high-pressure shots at the Ritz-Carlton course, leaving fans impressed.

Dalton Davis looks on as Charley Hull poses for photographers

In another post shared by Davis, Hull could be seen just on the edge of the green, posing for photographers while Davis looked on. Davis could also be seen wearing Malbon Golf’s stylish dark blue jacket.

Dalton Davis, a country music artist from North Carolina, is widely recognized for blending soul and outlaw country in his music. Some of his popular songs include To Keep Her Mine, Where Has My Country Been, and Phone Number to Heaven. Over the past few years, Davis has toured extensively, opening for acts such as Midland, Dwight Yoakam, and Roger Allen Wade.

Charley Hull and Malbon Golf: A year-long association

In December 2024, Malbon Golf posted an image on Instagram featuring Hull wearing a layered black anorak designed by the brand’s apparel specialists. Hull frequently shares her latest golf apparel on Instagram, not only to keep her fans updated but also to showcase her fashion sense.

In October 2024, she shared a photo shoot with Malbon Golf on social media, which was met with enthusiastic reactions from fans. One particular image, where Hull is seen standing beside a tree with a golf club in hand, drew significant attention, with fans raving about her fashion style.

Malbon Golf’s partnership with Charley Hull began in January 2024. On January 10, Hull officially announced the collaboration on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote:

"It’s official, very excited to be part of #TeamMalbon. Proud to represent this stylish and creative lifestyle brand."

Founded in 2017, Malbon Golf is a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand specializing in stylish golf apparel. The brand has quickly built an impressive roster of PGA and LPGA Tour players. Alongside Charley Hull, LPGA Tour rival Jeongeun Lee6 and PGA Tour players Jason Day and Jesper Parnevik are also part of Team Malbon.

