Charley Hull trolls her 'mushroom'-inspired running look in latest post

Charley Hull gave fans a glimpse of her "mushroom" outfit in her latest Instagram update. She constantly works out to ensure she stays in the best shape on the golf course. She routinely posts impressive workouts and long runs on the treadmill on Instagram.

This time, Hull gave fans a look at her outfit to go running in the outdoor world. Instead of on a treadmill, she bundled up to take on the fresh air and run outside this time.

Charley Hull trolled herself with her bundled-up running attire (Instagram/charley.hull)

What resulted was an outfit that, by her own admission, looked like a "mushroom." She captioned it:

"Run vibes. Look like a mushroom."

Hull added a laughing emoji to signify how hilarious she thought she looked. Her silver coat had a hood wrapped tightly around her face to keep her head as warm as possible, but it bubbled up a bit like the top of a mushroom.

That was her final post of the morning (at the time of writing), so it's unclear how far she ran or how it went. Hull also frequently posts pictures of her outfits, but they're usually in a more positive light than this one.

Charley Hull discusses equipment change

Before the T-Mobile Match Play last weekend, in which Charley Hull and Nelly Korda fell short of making it to the weekend, the English golfer put in a solid performance at the Ford Championship.

Hull opened her tournament, which resulted in a T11 after shooting 17 under with a career-best round. She was nine under after a blistering 63, and it may have resulted from a driver change.

Charley Hull recently switched drivers (Image via Imagn)

Charley Hull is a TaylorMade golfer, and she was still using the brand's 2024 Qi10 LS model. She then switched to the new Qi35 model, one that's quickly becoming all the rage.

She said, via Golf Monthly:

"I kind of tweaked my driver at the beginning of the week. I had Adrian from TaylorMade here and we was working on that, the new driver, and I really, really, really hit it well today. I felt like that put me in a lot of good positions."

Charley Hull is not the only golfer to take up the driver. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and others have picked it up. McIlroy said:

"Some years you vibe with a new piece of equipment a little easier. Like that Qi10 that I'm using that they brought out last year, it was like love at first sight."

McIlroy added that he was thoroughly impressed with it, calling it "amazing." He admitted that that strong feeling made it very difficult to change to another piece of equipment.

