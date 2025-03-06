Charley Hull is ‘wedding ready’ in latest Instagram story

In a recent Instagram post, Charley Hull shared her "wedding ready" picture dressed in an elegant green outfit. The English golfer is pretty active on social media, sharing her life updates with fans.

Hull competed in the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, which concluded on March 2. She had a fabulous outing in her second tournament, the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, on the LPGA Tour. She played four rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74 to settle for an overall score of 7-under and tied for fourth place.

On March 6, Hull posted a picture on Instagram in an off-shoulder dress styled with open hair and matching green jewelry. Her caption read:

"Wedding ready."

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram/@charley.hull

Hull seems to be attending someone’s wedding. However, talking about her off-course updates, on December 26, 2024, she shared a post on her Instagram about her "Christmas antics," featuring a snap with someone whose face she hid with a large bear emoji.

The picture included an overlay text that read:

"Truly been split this year off my baby. Treats me like a princess and is always supportive love you so much T.B. ❤️🧸thanks you for everyyou do for me & my family,❤️."

From time to time, Charley Hull shares pictures and videos about her professional and personal life on her Instagram account, where she has an enormous fan base of 725K.

Charley Hull shares her fabulous gym look

Earlier this week, Charley Hull shared an image on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her gym session. She posted two snaps of her donning black shorts with a white crop top.

Along with the pictures, Hull wrote in the caption:

"Hard week of graft 💥 When the going get tough the tough get going. 💯"

Following the HSBC Women's World Championship, Hull posted four snaps on Instagram, dressed in a blue t-shirt and white skirt for the LPGA Tour outing. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption:

"Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win"

Charley Hull has started her 2025 LPGA Tour season at the Founders Cup with a decent finish in T19. She started her campaign at the tournament with a round of 68. However, she struggled in the second round and played a round of 72, followed by the next two rounds of 66 and 70.

