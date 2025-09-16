Charley Hull WITB: What is inside the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 champion's bag?

Charley Hull won her third LPGA Tour event at the recently concluded Kroger Queen City Championship. The English golfer was phenomenal with her game and started the outing with an opening round of 68.

She fared well as the game progressed and carded 65 in the second round, followed by 67 on Saturday, and wrapped up the tournament with a round of 68. She settled with a score of 20-under and registered a one-stroke win over the world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul.

Charley Hull's win came after almost three years of drought. Over the years, she came close to a win several times but eventually fell short. Last week, she played with TaylorMade equipment and finally seized a win.

The LPGA pro has a TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver in her bag at 8° with UST Mamiya Attas 6star 6 X shaft. She also used a TaylorMade Qi35 hybrid along with its irons, wedges, putter, and ball.

Here is a quick look at the equipment Charley Hull used at the Kroger Queen City Championship:

Driver

Feature: TaylorMade Qi10 LS set at 8° with UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6 X shaft

Hybrids

Feature: TaylorMade Qi35s set at 17° and 19° with UST Mamiya iRod Hybrid 85F4s shafts

Irons

Feature: TaylorMade P770 (4) and TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts

Wedges

Feature: TaylorMade MG5 (48°, 54°, 56°) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts

Putter

Feature: TaylorMade TP Soto

Ball

Feature: TaylorMade TP5x

Charley Hull opens up about her win at the Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull at LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty

It was a decent start for Charley Hull at the Kroger Queen City Championship, and she took the lead in the game after 54 holes. In the final on Sunday, she started the game on the first tee hole and made pars on the first five holes, followed by three back-to-back birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, she made two bogeys and three birdies to secure the title.

In the post-round press conference, Hull opened up about her victory. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Feels good. Plenty of second place finishes in the last few years and even in the last couple weeks coming from British Open and then last week finished second on the Ladies European Tour, and then to get the win, it feels pretty good."

Charley Hull started this season on the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup in February. She carded four rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to settle in the T19 position. She then recorded T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and was the runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open before winning last week.

