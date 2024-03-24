Charlie Woods made his AJGA debut 33 years after dad Tiger Woods, here’s how both performed

Charlie Woods recently made his debut on the American Junior Golf Association, 33 years after his father Tiger Woods' debut. The young golfer has some big shoes to fill, as Tiger Woods set several records during his time at the AJGA.

Tiger Woods joined the AJGA in 1991, playing 13 tournaments over a three-year period. Out of the 13 events, Woods won eight tournaments which tied him for the record of second-most AJGA career wins.

Woods was also named Rolex Junior Player of the Year consecutively in 1991 and 1992. Tiger Woods is also tied for second for the most individual wins in a season, coming in at four wins.

Following is the record list for the most career wins on the AJGA:

12, Phil Mickelson (1985-89)

8, Bob May (1982-87)

8, Tiger Woods (1991-92)

8, Charles Howell (1992-96)

8, Sihwan Kim (2003-2007)

7, Nick Clinard (1987-89)

7, Ben Garner (1990-91)

7, Sal Spallone (1992-95)#

6, Akshay Bhatia (2016-18)

6, Joel Kribel (1993-95)

6, Leif Olson (1994-97)

6, Peter Uihlein (2004-07)

6, Arnond Vongvanij (2003-07)

Charlie Woods made his debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship at the age of 15 - the same age as his father. The tournament is being held at Carolina Trace Country Club - Creek Course, in Sanford, South Carolina.

Charlie Woods endured a rough tournament at the Will Lowery Junior Championship

Charlie Woods did not have an ideal debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship, ending the tournament with a score of 21 over par. He shot an opening round of 6 over 78, a second round of 15 over 81 and a final round of 6 over 78.

The tournament was a rather rough one for the young golfer, which followed up his recent poor performance at the Cognizant Classic qualifier. Charlie received a sponsor's invite to the tournament this weekend and will be attending more tournaments in the future.

Tiger Woods, who is Charlie's biggest supporter, was seen supporting his son at the Will Lowery Championship. Tiger Woods is expected to make an appearance at the 2024 Masters. He last played at the Genesis Invitational, which he withdrew from due to flu-like symptoms.