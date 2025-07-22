Charlie Woods had a disastrous start at the 2025 US Junior Amateur, as he shot an 11-over 81 in the opening round. Following the first day’s action, he was tied for 242nd and will need a significant effort to make the cut.The 2025 US Junior Amateur began on Monday, July 21, at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. Woods played his first round at the co-host Brook Hollow Golf Club. He teed off from the first hole with a bogey before making a double bogey on the third.After making four straight pars, Charlie Woods bogeyed another hole before recording his first birdie of the day on the ninth. He closed the front nine at 3-over 35, but worse was yet to come.On the back nine, Charlie began with back-to-back bogeys, followed by a double bogey on the par-4 13th. Things didn’t improve, as he made another streak of bogey–double bogey–double bogey before closing the day with a birdie.Following the first day’s play at Trinity Forest, Kailer Stone and Qiyou Wu took the lead after firing a 5-under 66. Miles Russell, Adam Villanueva, Stuart Boulware, and Ben Bolton were in a four-way tie for third. Trace Carter and Mason Howell were tied for seventh and were the top performers from the Brook Hollow Golf Club group.Charlie Woods' performance at the US Junior Amateur 2025, Round 1 exploredHere's a look at Charlie Woods' hole-by-hole performance at the US Junior Amateur 2025, Round 1:Front Nine (Out)Hole 1, Par 4: 5 (+1)Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (+1)Hole 3, Par 4: 6 (+3)Hole 4, Par 3: 3 (+3)Hole 5, Par 5: 5 (+3)Hole 6, Par 4: 4 (+3)Hole 7, Par 4: 4 (+3)Hole 8, Par 3: 4 (+4)Hole 9, Par 4: 3 (+3)Out (35): 38 (+3)Back Nine (In)Hole 10, Par 3: 4 (+3)Hole 11, Par 4: 5 (+4)Hole 12, Par 4: 4 (+4)Hole 13, Par 4: 6 (+6)Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (+6)Hole 15, Par 5: 6 (+7)Hole 16, Par 3: 5 (+9)Hole 17, Par 4: 6 (+10)Hole 18, Par 4: 3 (+9)In (Par 35): 43 (+8)Total (Par 70): 81 (+11)