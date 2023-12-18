Charlie Woods recently featured in the 2024 PNC Championship along with his father Tiger Woods. The youngster was in action for the fifth time at the Ritz-Carlton Course and currently competes at the high school level.

Charlie has never played golf professionally, but the 15-year-old has reportedly signed an apparel deal with Greyson Clothing. Although the deal hasn't been officially announced yet, Greyson Clothing posted several pictures of the young prodigy on their social media.

However, the biggest takeaway was Larry Fitzgerald's social media story on Instagram. The former NFL star welcomed Charlie Woods to the Greyson Clothing family and called him a Greyson partner.

Charlie was seen sporting the wolf emblem on the back of his collar, indicating his new partnership with Greyson Clothing. On the other hand, Tiger Woods was in his classic Nike apparel, including the signature red polo.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas has also signed a deal with Greyson and was seen in their apparel along with his father at the 2023 PNC Championship. Team Thomas finished the tournament in T13 position, while Team Woods put in a strong performance for a T5 finish.

Charlie Woods had a bittersweet response to his T5 finish at the 2023 PNC Championship

Charlie Woods Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Charlie Woods is a fierce competitor just like his father Tiger Woods, and this was evident when the 15-year-old was seemingly disappointed following the T5 finish. The 2023 PNC Championship was won by Team Langer, who managed to hit 25-under while Team Woods managed 19-under.

Charlie spoke about his performance and believed he was good on the fairways. However, the young golfer admitted that their unfavorable putting led to the loss.

"I mean, I drove the ball really good today. Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8 under."

Charlie added via CBS Sports:

"We just suck at putting."

On the other hand, Tiger Woods was content with the performance and had fun practicing with his son. Woods also made a comeback recently to professional golf following his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters Tournament in April. Although he didn't perform to his usual standards, Woods had a great weekend after completing back-to-back tournaments in consecutive weeks.