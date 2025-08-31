Charlie Woods’ rocky run continues at Junior Players Championship Round 2

Charlie Woods is starring in this week's Junior Players Championship at the iconic TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. Having gone into the week in hopes of picking up a win, the teenager struggled to post low scores in the first two rounds.

The class of 2027 high schooler started off the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) sanctioned event with a four-over-par 76 score. He carded in seven bogeys. He went on to post three birdies on the first day to close out with a mediocre score.

Determined to fight his way back up the leaderboard, Charlie Woods played a bit better during the second round of the 2025 Junior Players Championship. Having started with a par on TPC Sawgrass' par four first hole, he lost some momentum and recorded a double bogey 7 on the par five second hole.

The son of a 15-time Major championship winner was unfazed by the setback and fired up eleven straight pars. Charlie Woods went on to card in yet another double bogey on the par four 14th hole. He proceeded to post three pars, which were interrupted by a birdie on the par five 16th hole.

The younger Woods ended the second round of the 2025 Junior Players Championship with a three over par 75 round.

Heading into Sunday's round, the Benjamin School star is tied for 43rd place with a 36-hole score of 7 over par. He shares the position with seven other amateur golfers.

Charlie Woods' 2025 Junior Players Championship Scorecards

Here's a look at how Charlie Woods has performed over the past two days at TPC Sawgrass at the 2025 Players Championship (via AJGA):

Round 1 (4 over par - 76)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 5) - 6

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Round 2 (3 over par - 75)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 7

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 6

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

