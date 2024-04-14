Charlie Woods spotted at Tiger Woods’ warm-up routine ahead of the final Masters round at Augusta

Following a rough go in Round 3 of the Masters, Tiger Woods has his son Charlie out to warm up with at Augusta National ahead of the final round. Woods, who is all but guaranteed not to be in contention this fourth round, is looking to turn things around and get his son involved. Charlie, who is a hopeful future pro in this sport, will also benefit greatly from this.

Woods tees off at 9:35 am EST, and he was out early to get some warmup and practice in. After such a tough round on Saturday, the legendary golfer decided he needed to work harder to get things back on track. He's 18 shots off the lead and virtually eliminated, but the competitor he is wants to do well.

Despite the horrific showing, Woods still made history. He actually made history in two ways, one positive and one negative. Yesterday's round saw Woods shoot 82, the worst scoring round of any Major for the PGA Tour star in his career. Prior to that, he made the cut at Augusta for a record 24th straight time.

Woods entered the day at one over, about seven strokes off the lead. It was a solid performance for the golfer through two rounds, but things completely fell apart on Saturday. It's unclear whether or not his injury issues caught up with him or he just suffered a round unlike any other.

Where is Tiger Woods placed heading into final Masters round?

As mentioned earlier, Tiger Woods is all but eliminated from contention. It would have been one thing to come back from one over par and seven shots off the lead, but he's 18 back of first and 11 over. It would be a miracle for him to even break even with his scoring.

Tiger Woods is down the leaderboard

That puts him in a disappointing tie for 52nd place. He's down near the bottom with Jake Knapp, Adam Hadwin, Denny McCarthy and a few other struggling golfers.

It seems to have been a difficult Masters for a lot of players. The current leader Scottie Scheffler is seven under par, which is a good score but makes it difficult to envision whoever the winner is matching last year's score of 15 under par by Jon Rahm, who is currently five over par himself.

Only 13 golfers are even or better through three rounds. Those include Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Smith, and Patrick Cantlay. For the most part, it's been a rough go at Augusta National.

However, it should provide for an interesting final round. Scheffler sits at the top with seven under, though he could leave for the birth of his child should his wife go into labor today.

Morikawa, Max Homa and Aberg are within three strokes of him. DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Davis, and Nicolai Hojgaard are within five strokes of the lead, so it might be a chaotic finale with the lead changing hands.

Scheffler has remained at or near the top for most of the tournament, but several parties have taken turns holding or being within reach of the lead.