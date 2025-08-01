Charlie Woods surges in Round 3 to stay in Junior PGA Championship hunt

Charlie Woods continued his good run at the Junior PGA Championship 2025 as he fired a 5-under 66 in the third round. Following 54 holes, he was tied for second at 12-under.
On Thursday, July 31, Woods entered the round at Ackerman-Allen seven strokes back. He began with birdies on the first two holes and picked up a couple more against two bogeys over the next seven holes. On the back nine, he added five more birdies against two bogeys to shoot a second straight 66.
Ahead of the final round of the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Woods was seven strokes behind Lunden Esterline, who also fired a 66 to finish at 19-under. Pennson Badgett also moved up three spots to T2 after shooting a 67.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Junior PGA Championship 2025 after Round 3:
- 1. Lunden Esterline: -19
- T2. Charlie Woods: -12
- T2. Pennson Badgett: -12
- T4. Ayden Fynaut: -11
- T4. Tyler Mawhinney: -11
- T4. Zenghao Hou: -11
- 7. Sam Carraher: -10
- T8. Luke Balaskiewicz: -9
- T8. Ronin Banerjee: -9
- T8. William Chang: -9
- T8. Max VanderMolen: -9
- T12. Mason Howell: -8
- T12. Spencer Harrison: -8
- T12. Drew Woolworth: -8
- T12. Chase Yenser: -8
- T16. Luke Johnston: -7
- T16. Jessy Huebner: -7
- T18. Giuseppe Puebla: -6
- T18. Chase Hughes: -6
- T18. Austin Shelley: -6
- T18. Shiv Parmar: -6
- T22. Liam Moloney: -5
- T22. Kailer Stone: -5
- T22. Silas Haarer: -5
- T22. Ryder Huish: -5
- T26. Arrow Aarav Shah: -4
- T26. Chase Oberle: -4
- T26. Jackson Ormond: -4
- T26. Samuel Harris: -4
- T30. Austin Perkins: -3
- T30. Evan Liu: -3
- T30. Joshua Kim: -3
- T30. Michael Quallich: -3
Charlie Woods' performance in the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Charlie Woods at the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3
- Hole 1, par 4: 3 (-1)
- Hole 2, par 5: 4 (-2)
- Hole 3, par 4: 4 (-2)
- Hole 4, par 4: 5 (-1)
- Hole 5, par 3: 3 (-1)
- Hole 6, par 5: 4 (-2)
- Hole 7, par 3: 2 (-3)
- Hole 8, par 4: 4 (-3)
- Hole 9, par 4: 5 (-2)
- Out: 34 (-2)
- Hole 10, par 4: 3 (-3)
- Hole 11, par 4: 5 (-2)
- Hole 12, par 4: 3 (-3)
- Hole 13, par 3: 4 (-2)
- Hole 14, par 4: 3 (-3)
- Hole 15, par 4: 3 (-4)
- Hole 16, par 5: 5 (-4)
- Hole 17, par 3: 3 (-4)
- Hole 18, par 4: 3 (-5)
- In: 32 (-3)
- Total: 66 (-5)