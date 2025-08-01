Charlie Woods surges in Round 3 to stay in Junior PGA Championship hunt

Charlie Woods continued his good run at the Junior PGA Championship 2025 as he fired a 5-under 66 in the third round. Following 54 holes, he was tied for second at 12-under.

On Thursday, July 31, Woods entered the round at Ackerman-Allen seven strokes back. He began with birdies on the first two holes and picked up a couple more against two bogeys over the next seven holes. On the back nine, he added five more birdies against two bogeys to shoot a second straight 66.

Ahead of the final round of the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Woods was seven strokes behind Lunden Esterline, who also fired a 66 to finish at 19-under. Pennson Badgett also moved up three spots to T2 after shooting a 67.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Junior PGA Championship 2025 after Round 3:

1. Lunden Esterline: -19

T2. Charlie Woods: -12

T2. Pennson Badgett: -12

T4. Ayden Fynaut: -11

T4. Tyler Mawhinney: -11

T4. Zenghao Hou: -11

7. Sam Carraher: -10

T8. Luke Balaskiewicz: -9

T8. Ronin Banerjee: -9

T8. William Chang: -9

T8. Max VanderMolen: -9

T12. Mason Howell: -8

T12. Spencer Harrison: -8

T12. Drew Woolworth: -8

T12. Chase Yenser: -8

T16. Luke Johnston: -7

T16. Jessy Huebner: -7

T18. Giuseppe Puebla: -6

T18. Chase Hughes: -6

T18. Austin Shelley: -6

T18. Shiv Parmar: -6

T22. Liam Moloney: -5

T22. Kailer Stone: -5

T22. Silas Haarer: -5

T22. Ryder Huish: -5

T26. Arrow Aarav Shah: -4

T26. Chase Oberle: -4

T26. Jackson Ormond: -4

T26. Samuel Harris: -4

T30. Austin Perkins: -3

T30. Evan Liu: -3

T30. Joshua Kim: -3

T30. Michael Quallich: -3

Charlie Woods' performance in the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Charlie Woods at the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3

Hole 1, par 4: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 2, par 5: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 3, par 4: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 4, par 4: 5 (-1)

5 (-1) Hole 5, par 3: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 6, par 5: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 7, par 3: 2 (-3)

2 (-3) Hole 8, par 4: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 9, par 4: 5 (-2)

5 (-2) Out: 34 (-2)

34 (-2) Hole 10, par 4: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 11, par 4: 5 (-2)

5 (-2) Hole 12, par 4: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 13, par 3: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 14, par 4: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 15, par 4: 3 (-4)

3 (-4) Hole 16, par 5: 5 (-4)

5 (-4) Hole 17, par 3: 3 (-4)

3 (-4) Hole 18, par 4: 3 (-5)

3 (-5) In: 32 (-3)

32 (-3) Total: 66 (-5)

