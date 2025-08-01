  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charlie Woods
  • Charlie Woods surges in Round 3 to stay in Junior PGA Championship hunt

Charlie Woods surges in Round 3 to stay in Junior PGA Championship hunt

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 01, 2025 02:21 GMT
Junior PGA Championship - Round Three - Source: Getty
Charlie Woods at the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Charlie Woods continued his good run at the Junior PGA Championship 2025 as he fired a 5-under 66 in the third round. Following 54 holes, he was tied for second at 12-under.

Ad

On Thursday, July 31, Woods entered the round at Ackerman-Allen seven strokes back. He began with birdies on the first two holes and picked up a couple more against two bogeys over the next seven holes. On the back nine, he added five more birdies against two bogeys to shoot a second straight 66.

Ahead of the final round of the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Woods was seven strokes behind Lunden Esterline, who also fired a 66 to finish at 19-under. Pennson Badgett also moved up three spots to T2 after shooting a 67.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Junior PGA Championship 2025 after Round 3:

  • 1. Lunden Esterline: -19
  • T2. Charlie Woods: -12
  • T2. Pennson Badgett: -12
  • T4. Ayden Fynaut: -11
  • T4. Tyler Mawhinney: -11
  • T4. Zenghao Hou: -11
  • 7. Sam Carraher: -10
  • T8. Luke Balaskiewicz: -9
  • T8. Ronin Banerjee: -9
  • T8. William Chang: -9
  • T8. Max VanderMolen: -9
  • T12. Mason Howell: -8
  • T12. Spencer Harrison: -8
  • T12. Drew Woolworth: -8
  • T12. Chase Yenser: -8
  • T16. Luke Johnston: -7
  • T16. Jessy Huebner: -7
  • T18. Giuseppe Puebla: -6
  • T18. Chase Hughes: -6
  • T18. Austin Shelley: -6
  • T18. Shiv Parmar: -6
  • T22. Liam Moloney: -5
  • T22. Kailer Stone: -5
  • T22. Silas Haarer: -5
  • T22. Ryder Huish: -5
  • T26. Arrow Aarav Shah: -4
  • T26. Chase Oberle: -4
  • T26. Jackson Ormond: -4
  • T26. Samuel Harris: -4
  • T30. Austin Perkins: -3
  • T30. Evan Liu: -3
  • T30. Joshua Kim: -3
  • T30. Michael Quallich: -3
Ad

Charlie Woods' performance in the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Charlie Woods at the Junior PGA Championship 2025, Round 3

  • Hole 1, par 4: 3 (-1)
  • Hole 2, par 5: 4 (-2)
  • Hole 3, par 4: 4 (-2)
  • Hole 4, par 4: 5 (-1)
  • Hole 5, par 3: 3 (-1)
  • Hole 6, par 5: 4 (-2)
  • Hole 7, par 3: 2 (-3)
  • Hole 8, par 4: 4 (-3)
  • Hole 9, par 4: 5 (-2)
  • Out: 34 (-2)
  • Hole 10, par 4: 3 (-3)
  • Hole 11, par 4: 5 (-2)
  • Hole 12, par 4: 3 (-3)
  • Hole 13, par 3: 4 (-2)
  • Hole 14, par 4: 3 (-3)
  • Hole 15, par 4: 3 (-4)
  • Hole 16, par 5: 5 (-4)
  • Hole 17, par 3: 3 (-4)
  • Hole 18, par 4: 3 (-5)
  • In: 32 (-3)
  • Total: 66 (-5)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications